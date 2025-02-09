by Shawn Nowlin

When CBS announced the latest edition of “Survivor,” an international reality show where contestants are in an isolated location and must provide basic survival necessities for themselves, a Roanoke native secured a spot in the competition.

A member of the Civa tribe, Kyle Fraser, 31, is known for his ability to effectively argue his point of view. That attribute should position him to earn the $1 million ultimate prize.

Some contestants are known for their aggressive gameplay while others take a more balanced approach. Those with the best combination of physical endurance, social charm and mental agility have historically had the most success.

In a press release, the network shared, “Nearly 25 years since it first premiered, ‘Survivor’ continues to be the ultimate test of stamina and will as a fresh group of castaways begin the adventure of a lifetime when they’re stranded on the picturesque islands of Fiji. This latest group of players must form a new society and nimbly adapt to their surroundings while contending with unforeseen obstacles and navigating an increasingly complex social game.”

Fraser now lives in Brooklyn, New York, where he’s an attorney.

While earning his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, the Star City native served as Senior Editor for the Michigan Law Review. At graduation, he was awarded the Irving Stenn Jr. and Carl Gussin Memorial Prizes.

Before rejoining Morvillo Abramowitz as an associate in 2024, Fraser clerked for the Honorable R. Guy Cole Jr. in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

With his intuitive skills and background as a lawyer, Fraser has a good chance of taking home the title of “Sole Survivor.” If he does, he will be among the few Black men to accomplish such a feat.

“I am kind of good at sports, I’m kind of smart, I’m kind of funny. I’m the best average guy that you will ever meet,” Fraser said in his “Survivor” video intro. “I represent people who could otherwise not afford it. It’s important to advocate for people who may be going through the worst experience of their life.”

He added, “There is a lot about being a lawyer that is creative. You are constantly thinking about arguments that best fit your client’s situation. I’ve never been the person who looks at a problem and solves it one way. I hope I can bring that to ‘Survivor.’”

The competition show can be streamed on Paramount+, Fubo Pro, DirecTV Stream and YouTube starting Feb. 26.