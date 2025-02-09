By Shawn Nowlin

The story of American football, especially on the collegiate level, cannot be told without one Michael Dwayne Vick.

Before Vick became the first African American quarterback ever taken with the first pick in the NFL Draft, he was a Parade All-American at Warwick High School, the Big East Offensive Player of the Year at Virginia Tech and winner of the Archie Griffin Award, given annually to college football’s most valuable player, in 1999.

Under the guidance of Coach Frank Beamer, Vick redshirted his freshman year. Over the next two seasons, he built arguably a top-ten college quarterback resume of all-time: 4,290 yards and 37 touchdowns.

No slouch himself, Andre Kendrick was a four-year standout at Tech, cumulating 1,247 yards from scrimmage in his career. In 1999, he led the Big East with 6.3 yards per carry while guiding the Hokies to an 11-1 record. Having a quarterback the caliber of Vick on his team made Kendrick’s job on the gridiron a lot easier.

On Dec. 20, Norfolk State University (NSU) hired Vick as its head football coach. One of his first hires was Kendrick, a Lynchburg football legend at E.C. Glass High, who previously served as a coaching consultant at his alma mater.

Central Virginia Elite, his advanced youth football program, provides guidance to student-athletes with an emphasis on conditioning and strength.

“I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program,” NSU Athletic Director Dr. Melody Webb said. “One of the greatest athletes the region has ever seen, Coach Vick’s leadership, knowledge and dedication will pour into the fundamental layers of the foundation we hope to build for Norfolk State football.”

Explained Vick, “I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to lead, mentor and transform the football program at Norfolk State University. A prestigious HBCU with a rich athletics history, NSU provides a tremendous environment for students to reach their full potential on the field and just as importantly, in the classroom. I am honored to join this family and welcome your support as we embark on this journey together.”

Having performed at a high level in college, Kendrick knows what it takes to compete for championships while serving as a great ambassador for your university. Kendrick will also be able to coach his son DreSean who transferred from William & Mary to play for NSU for his final year.