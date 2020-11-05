“Chums on the move”

“Listen to the children…enrich their lives” is the National Theme for the Chums,Inc.

The Roanoke Chapter of the Chums partnered with two branches of the Roanoke City Public Libraries to provide activities and books for the children in the Read and Feed program. Star City Reads, Roanoke’s collaborative grade level reading campaign recently received national recognition for its Read and Feed program. This program is part of a national effort to ensure more children from low income families succeed in school.

The Roanoke Chums partnered with Gainsboro and Melrose Libraries, which serve a large portion of low-income children. Megan Mizak at Gainsboro, and Antinette Beane, at Melrose Libraries were most appreciative of the Chums for their participation and generous contributions for the children. The Project Committee members are Valerie Franklin, Chairwoman; Carolyn Haley, Betty Jones, Gaynelle Pearson, and Francine McLaughlin, Roanoke Chapter President.

Chums scholarship winner:

Cartlie Vincent, a 2020 William Fleming High School graduate, was announced as the first-place winner of the Chums National Founders’ Scholarship for $3,000.00 during its October 10, Virtual Conclave. Miss Vincent’s application was submitted by the Roanoke Chapter of Chums, Inc. Moving from Haiti to Roanoke as an elementary student, Cartlie had to adapt to her new culture, environment, and language. In addition to these obstacles, her mother died when Miss Vincent was twelve years old. However, she excelled in academics, enrolled in Advanced Placement courses, and graduated high school with honors. She had a 4.2 GPA, ranking her eighth in a class of 333 students.

Miss Vincent is also an accomplished musician. Playing the double bass, she represented her school in regional and statewide competitions beginning when she was 13 years old. In 2020, she was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall. Her volunteer activities include: Special Olympics, Pennies for Hope, A Night to Shine, and Operation Christmas Child. She described her work in the community as rewarding and enjoyable and stated that her mission is to “spread joy and positivity in the world!”

She is attending the University of Virginia (UVA) with plans to become a pediatric surgeon.

Francine McLauglin is president of the Roanoke Chapter of Chums, Inc. Carolyn Haley, Pamela Edwards, and Betty Jones served on the Scholarship Committee.