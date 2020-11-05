Points of Diversity dedicates City’s Healing Tree

On October 12 Roanoke City leaders, agency representatives and citizens, wearing masks and keeping a 6-ft distance; gathered to dedicate a city commemorative tree as a symbol of Healing of past and present racial injustice. The tree culminated last year’s Changing the Narrative project that brought people from different neighborhoods together to share a meal and stories of prejudice and discrimination. The Gainsboro neighborhood that suffered the devastation of Urban Renewal 67years ago was chosen as the most likely spot for planting a tree dedicated to Healing. Elders and others of this community remain traumatized from this loss of community and connections.

Hopes and prayers for healing and an anti-racist future are written on strips of colorful fabric and hung on the tree. People can and are encouraged to come by the corner of Patton Ave. and Gainsboro Road and add their thoughts and prayers to the “Healing Tree.”

Points of Diversity and the advisory team for Changing the Narrative planned this public dedication to begin a process of Racial Truth & Reconciliation for Roanoke City.

“History is being written right now,” declared Roanoke NAACP president, Brenda Hale. The Hope for the dismantling of Institutional Racism,,the removal of poverty and other injustices and the setting aside of bias and prejudice will require all citizens to work together for Racial Justice. The dedication of this Healing Tree can be a symbol of this Hope for Gainsboro, in particular.