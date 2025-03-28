More than 100 attendees flowed into the historic Dumas Center for Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb’s Business Summit held Monday, March 10th. This educational event focused on “Starting and Developing Your Small Business” and offered new and prospective businesses as well as existing small businesses information and strategies to achieve success. The half-day session started at 8:30am with Networking with Mayor Cobb kicking the event off at 9am with a warm welcome.

Guest speaker, Tamea Franco, President/CEO Global Metal Finishing, Inc. poured into attendees the importance of faith and trust in yourself, talents and gifts. She provided all attendees with a mini jar of a “mustard seed” to further illustrate her point.

“In 1987, entrepreneur Tamea Franco had a vision to create a product line of aluminum components tailored for the arts and jewelry communities.” She started her business in the basement of her home. Today, Ms. Franco is considered ‘the queen of aluminum’ and was recently named as a 2025 Women MAKE Award Honoree and Emerging Leaders recipient.

Franco’s inspirational speech generated high energy and was a great segue into the summit. Moderator, Keisha Lynn, Multimedia Journalist with WSLS Channel 10 opened the summit posing questions to four panels who presented on various topics to support business owners. All throughout the summit, there was a common theme – RELATIONSHIPS. City panelists emphasized the importance of working with the various office’s present – Commissioner of Revenue, City Treasurer, and Planning, Building and Development and having a relationship as they are here to help. Rita Joyce, Bank of Botetourt and Jennifer Huffman of Atlantic Union Bank really homed in on relationships on the Funding Resources and Programs panel. Ms. Huffman shared how key relationship capital is for growth and development and the various types of relationship at the bank from investor banker to sweep accounts and how to utilize your banking experts. Heather Fay of America’s Virginia SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Greater Roanoke and NRV highlighted the many free resources available to business owners thru the center. Morgan Romeo, Executive Director, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board shared how her office helps with staffing and training employees once your business is established while social media and marketing strategies panel reminded business owners to tell their story and connect with their audience. Shanel Evans, Founder of Socially Savvy and ambassador for the VA Black Chamber of Commerce emphasized that social listening skills is as important as having a presence. John Corthwait of Firefli emphasized the types of platforms (i.e., Facebook vs Instagram) and what’s most effective for your business type and why.

The finale panel, Small and Mighty offered many nuggets of advice to businesses. Allison Shok, Chief Strategy Officer, Code One Training Solutions, LLC and Partner, AED Team highlighted mentorship as a valuable tool to improve your business. Chris Boylan, of Industrial Process Technologies talked about leaning on your customers during difficult times. Example, during COVID, his firm ventured into unchartered waters and developed a mobile COVID RV Unit for Hampton University. Mr. Mike Hamlar who also served on the panel discussed diversifying and growing your business and cultivating. Calling on those relationships built when you don’t need something and ultimately, fostering genuine and lasting bonds. Likewise, Ivana Savany, Savany Financial Services, LLC., a Latino business owner encouraged business owners to foster healthy with city team members.

Small businesses are key to the city’s economy, and this Mayor’s Summit is part of our commitment to providing small businesses with the resources they need to grow and thrive.” states Mayor Cobb.

According to new City Manager, Valmarie Turner “Businesses are vital to the community. This event would not have been possible without our community partners, TAP – Total Action for Progress, Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Greater Roanoke and NRV, City of Roanoke’s Department of Economic Development, Roanoke Libraries, Park Roanoke and the Berglund Center, and our phenomenal panelists.”

The City of Roanoke would like to thank the business community, faith-based groups and non-profit organizations who attended the Mayor Cobb’s Business Summit. Special thanks to Keisha Lynn and WSLS Channel 10 and all panel members for sharing their knowledge, expertise and time to make the event a success. As well as, Angelia Vernon, Executive Performance Administrator for coordinating the successful event.