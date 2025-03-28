by Shawn Nowlin

When it came time to hire a new men’s basketball coach once Griff Aldridge left for a position on Ryan Odom’s new UVA staff, Longwood University director of athletics Tim Hall wanted someone he could trust, had a proven coaching track record and possessed a great basketball mind.

Ronnie Thomas, who just finished his fifth year with the program, including the last two as an assistant coach, checked all the boxes.

“Our mission for Longwood basketball is a sustainable culture of success, advancing the university. During his time at Longwood, Ronnie Thomas has earned the respect of players and everyone he’s come into contact with as a tremendous coach and a leader of great character. He is ready to step up and lead our program,” Hall said.

Those who know Thomas best say that his passion, energy and strong communication skills will propel him to great heights as a head coach. Before becoming an assistant coach, he worked at Longwood as the director of recruiting and player development and at Guilford College as an associate head coach.

A former standout hooper at Patrick Henry High School, Thomas was coached by Jack Esworthy. As a player, he left it all on the floor, regardless of the opponent. That type of tenacity is what he plans to instill in his players.

“I’m humbled and excited to be named head coach of the Lancers,” he said. “So many great things have been done over the last seven years here, not just on the basketball floor but across campus, and we are ready to continue building with a lot of joy in the process. I can’t thank Tim Hall enough for putting his faith in me to lead this team into the future.”

Longwood President Taylor Reveley wholeheartedly supports the decision to hire Thomas. “Longwood will be forever grateful to Griff and Julie Aldrich for all they have done for our university and our home community of Farmville, and we wish them every happiness and success in this exciting new chapter for them,” he said. “These have been fulcrum years, full of such hard work and success. Their legacy includes not just the on-court triumphs but a foundation of exceptional people around our program.

Continuing, Reveley added, “Many in Lancer Nation already know Ronnie Thomas, and the rest will soon come to love him. He’s a great basketball mind and a fierce competitor, but also a wonderful person who understands and values Longwood basketball’s values of community, engagement, and lifting up the entire university.”

Replacing Aldridge won’t be easy, but Thomas is more than ready for the challenge. Depending on who stays and the players they are able to recruit, Longwood could enter next season as the favorite to win the Big South Conference.