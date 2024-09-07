By Shawn Nowlin

“Ambitious” is a word that friends and community members say is applicable to Darlene Lewis.

As the Executive Director of the Hope Center, an independent, community central ground run by and for the people, Lewis feels an obligation to do her part in making the community a better place for all. Having an ambitious personality is paramount to her maximizing her effectiveness in the role.

“When people feel part of the community that they live in, the amount of great things that can come from that is limitless. Most people don’t have the option of never worrying about money. We are able to operate in large part because of generous financial donations,” Lewis said.

When people drive by 510 11th Street in northwest Roanoke, they are passing a building that has become a staple in the community. On August 31, the Hope Center expanded its outreach by moving one door over to a bigger facility. Present for the community celebration that featured live music, food and more was Nikki Rose.

“Something as simple as giving someone hope that things will get better can make all the difference in the world,” Rose said. “Poverty and financial difficulties are colorblind. It impacts all ages, demographics and ethnicities. The work that Darlene is doing is much-needed.”

Stories of how the Hope Center made a difference in the lives of Roanoke families are like music to Lewis’ ears. At the grand opening on Aug. 31, multiple people encouraged Lewis to keep fighting the good fight.

“Speaking from personal experience, I know what it’s like to be down on your luck. When door after door was closed in my face, the Hope Center was there for me,” Dominique Anderson said. “The impact of this place is hard to put into words. It would be absolutely devastating if we were to lose it.”

When Tyrone Nash heard that the Hope Center was expanding, it brought a huge smile to his face. “There is something to be said about a sense of community. It’s awesome to see people happy, especially when it’s a smile on a child’s face,” he said. “When parents tell me they are stressed over not being able to provide clothing or food for their children, I recommend the Hope Center to them.”

To take the Hope Center to the next level, Lewis says more donations are needed. Interested individuals should contact the center to make contributions.