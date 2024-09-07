Vice Mayor Rev. Dr. Joe Cobb, has been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of The Hunt Institute’s Early Learning Nation Fellowship (ELN). The ELN Fellowship is a prestigious, invitation-only program designed to support locally elected officials who are committed to establishing their communities as national leaders in early childhood education. This Fellowship program was founded on the belief that all young children deserve a great start in life, and this critical goal can be met only if local leaders are at the center of the work. This inaugural cohort of Fellows will include more than 100 mayors, vice mayors, school board members, city and county councilmembers, and other elected stakeholders from across the country.

“I am honored to be selected as a Fellow for the Hunt Institute’s Early Learning Nation Fellowship and look forward to leading the way in strengthening early childhood education in Roanoke, throughout our region and across the nation. As a parent and grandparent, the foundation of early childhood learning is critical in shaping education at every level,” writes Vice Mayor Cobb.

The Hunt Institute, a national nonpartisan nonprofit, was founded by four-term North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt in 2001 and brings together people and resources to inspire and inform elected officials and policymakers about key issues in education, resulting in visionary leaders who are prepared to take strategic action for greater educational outcomes and student success.

The ELN Fellows’ first meeting, held on August 22, 2024, was conducted virtually and included review of the program’s structure and goals and time to share initial thoughts on the kinds of local action that will make a difference in the early childhood landscape in their communities. The cohort will have its second meeting in person in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 4, 2024, where ELN Fellows will engage with one another to learn more about how to navigate local policies that impact early childhood issues. ELN Fellows will then join colleagues including senior-level state elected officials, gubernatorial staff, and key early childhood system leaders from their home states to attend The Hunt Institute’s Early Childhood Leadership Summit from September 4 – 6, 2024.

“The early childhood landscape can be complex, especially at the local level, and I’m pleased to see so many locally elected officials from across the country come together to focus on investing time in this area,” said The Hunt Institute’s President & CEO, Dr. Javaid Siddiqi. “Equipping policymakers with access to research and national experts is an essential step in building stronger early childhood systems.”

An affiliate of the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy, The Hunt Institute is a recognized leader in the movement to transform public education. Marshaling expertise from a nationwide partner network since its establishment in 2001, The Institute brings together people and resources that help build and nurture visionary leadership and mobilize strategic action for greater educational outcomes and student success. For more information, please visit: http://www.hunt-institute.org/