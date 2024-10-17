by Shawn Nowlin

The City of Roanoke is comprised of people from all walks of life and income levels. For many, something as simple as an affordable space where their creativity and innovation can thrive can make all the difference.

Thanks to the example set by his family, growing up, Mike Hamlar understood the importance of being grateful and giving back to the community.

A third-generation owner at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, after standout football career at Cave Spring High, the future Virginia Senate Candidate attended Wake Forest University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

Always the eager learner, he would later earn a Master’s in Business Administration from Liberty University and an Associate Degree in Mortuary Science from John Tyler Community College.

During the recent ribbon cutting ceremony of the L.H. Hamlar Event Center at 4516 Melrose Avenue, Hamlar was surrounded by family, friends, city officials and other Roanoke leaders.

“This place was named after my Uncle Lawrence Hamlar. He was a founder of the funeral home, the first African American on the Roanoke City School Board and one of the founders of Valley Bank,” Hamlar said during an interview with Roanoke Valley Television (RVTV).

He added, “Uncle Lawrence did a lot for the community, so we just wanted to honor his legacy. This used to be an old auto place, but we gutted it out and did some major renovations. Birthday parties, baby showers, business meetings, retirement parties…we can host pretty much any event that one can think of.”

According to its website, “We believe that our space can be a catalyst for positive change and are committed to making a difference in the community. Our facility is equipped with energy-efficient lighting and we use eco-friendly products whenever possible.”

With the new event center comes a sense of great optimism. Hamlar envisions the facility serving as a staple in the community for many years to come. “So, we have two different set ups. One room is 2,000 square feet, another is 2,500 square feet, one room has three 56-inch monitors,” he said. “This was a need. So many times, you would have to go to a place like Hotel Roanoke, but there weren’t really any small to medium size venues if you needed just that.”

Hamlar and his team are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. For the most up-to-date information, including how to contact the center, visit hamlar.org.