The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Oct. 4 approved a temporary waiver that will allow participants in the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Virginia to buy hot foods with their benefits through Nov. 10, 2024. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) approves the State agency’s request to implement this waiver in 31 counties (Washington, Wise, Wythe, Tazewell, Smyth, Grayson, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Lee, Montgomery, Norton, Patrick, Pulaski, Radford, Russell, Scott, Bedford, Craig, Pittsylvania, Alleghany, Covington, Danville, Henry, Martinsville, Franklin, Roanoke, and Botetourt) and 3 cities (Galax, Bristol, and Roanoke).

USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Virginia residents evacuated to shelters cannot store food and lack access to cooking facilities as a result.

Under normal circumstances, hot foods cannot be bought using SNAP benefits. SNAP authorized retailers have been notified of the approval.

USDA’s FNS is ready to consider additional waivers that may be needed to help program participants who have lost food due to the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households, upon request from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

