DAR hosts second genealogy workshop

Former Roanoke resident Ruth D. Hunt, a genealogist and member of the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society of New York City and the Daughters of the American Revolution, New York City Chapter, led a “Finding Your Roots” genealogy workshop focused on African-American lineages on February 11, at the Historic Gainsboro Branch Library. The workshop was well attended with more than 80 persons participating in person or on Zoom. The Colonel William Preston Chapter, NSDAR presented the 874-page book, “Forgotten Patriots” to the community to be held at the regional repository for genealogical information, the Virginia Room at the Main Library.

The Colonel William Preston Chapter, NSDAR of Roanoke will offer a follow-up workshop for persons who attended the initial event at Gainsboro Library. The follow-up workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22 at the Main Library’s Virginia Room, 706 S Jefferson Street. They can choose between the morning session from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm or the afternoon session from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

The workshop will pick up where Ms. Hunt left off in building the ancestral chart using the computer to document birth, marriage, and death date and place for each generation. The workshop is free of charge. Bring your laptop, tablet, or chrome book if you have one. Computers will be available for those who do not have one.