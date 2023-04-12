LewisGale Hospital Pulaski completes recycling challenge

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski received a high-performance composite bench for collecting over 500 pounds of plastic bags during a national six-month recycling campaign. The Recycling Challenge, organized by the Trex Company since 2006, awards recipients with an earth-friendly bench, created from recycled plastic bags, with the objective of educating the public on the importance of recycling through community programs. In honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day, celebrated annually on Feb. 17, hospital staff presented the bench to the staff at its sister facility, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

“This is one of several ways in which we execute our commitment to keeping our communities clean,” said Sean Pressman, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. “In conjunction with Random Acts of Kindness Day, we wanted to do something nice for our neighboring healthcare professionals and other essential workers for going above and beyond to care for their patients.”

The bench is now permanently on display at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery’s campus located on Route 460 at the southern edge of Blacksburg with the following inscription by Morgan Freeman: “How do we change the world? One random act of kindness at a time.”

“The bench gives our visitors a place to sit in a beautiful setting while visiting family or friends at our facility,” said Lauren Dudley, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. “We are honored to receive this gift and genuinely appreciate the team at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for their act of kindness.”