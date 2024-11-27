by Shawn Nowlin

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb has been declared the winner of the Roanoke mayoral race after narrowly defeating Republican Dave Bowers once every ballot was counted.

Leading up to Election Day, polling indicated that the race was neck and neck. On the morning of Nov. 6, Bowers held a 19-vote lead. Cobb ultimately won by about 59 votes, a margin less than 0.07 percent.

On Nov. 21, Bowers officially filed for a recount. At a news conference in which his attorney, Melvin Williams, accompanied him, Bowers said there were “contradictions, imperfections and irregularities” in the election.

When the former Roanoke mayor claimed that 200 votes were left to be counted, Roanoke’s director of elections and general registrar, Nicholas Ocampo, confirmed that no remaining ballots exist.

“Election Day should be Election Day! The current process, taking a week to figure out, does nothing but instill suspicion and doubt among voters in the integrity and surety of our elections,” Bowers said in a released statement.

Cobb’s first press conference as mayor-elect was on Nov. 21 in front of the Henrietta Lacks Plaza.

“I stand by this outcome. It accurately reflects the votes of the people of the City of Roanoke. I have asked Lichtenstein Law Group to assist me to the extent necessary. And I am deeply grateful to everyone who has extended their encouragement and support during this election season and process. I am grateful for each of you,” he said.

Roanoke electing an openly gay mayor is something that Dominique Hunter never thought would happen in her lifetime. “While I am still disheartened by the POTUS race between Kamala and Trump, it warms my heart to know that the right decision was made locally by Roanoke voters.

I strongly believe that Joe’s constant presence in the community left a lasting impression with voters on both sides of the political aisle,” she said.

Since 2022, it has been legal for Virginia voters to receive provisional ballots on Election Day. Only once since 2017, according to Virginia Public Access Project records, has a recount altered the outcome in a state legislative race – the 94th House District race seven years ago.

On if he planned to contest the election, Bowers said, “I don’t know…we will see.”

There is always a chance that when a trailing candidate requests a recount, the leading candidate can expand their margin of victory.

The entire recount process will likely take until mid-December.