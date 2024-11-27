LaKisha Kyle, a Career & Technical Education (CTE) Teacher at Forest Park Academy, was named Roanoke City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year during the annual Teacher of the Year celebration held at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The event celebrated all schools’ Teachers of the Year and included naming the three finalists:

Teacher of the year: LaKisha “Kisha” Kyle; 2nd place finalist: Candace Rippey, Lincoln Terrace Elementary School Reading Specialist; and 3rd place finalist: Blake Prim, Highland Park Elementary School Art Teacher.

Superintendent Dr. Verletta White commended the 29 schools’ Teachers of the Year for all they do to support their students. “You are a shining example that when We Are One, our students are able to do inspiring and amazing things because we help them to understand the possibilities,” she said.

A committee made up of Roanoke City Public Schools employees, retirees, and last year’s Teacher of the Year reviewed the Teacher of the Year nominations and selected the finalists and RCPS Teacher of the Year.

The judges commented that all three finalists thrive on collaborating with their schools’ administrators and staff to ensure they are providing their students with what they need to succeed by wrapping in other content areas. The judges were particularly struck by the unwavering belief that Kyle has in her students and the degree to which she holds herself responsible for their success.

Forest Park Academy provides a unique, tailored learning experience to support students in graduating with their high school diploma. As the program’s sole CTE teacher, Kyle ensures her students graduate with both a diploma and a resume of skills and experiences that will benefit them for a lifetime. She also understands that workplace readiness supports students’ critical thinking and interpersonal skills and states, “by focusing on modified, inclusive teaching methods, I strive to equip my students with essential skills that will empower them to break free from cycles of limitation and achieve their fullest potential.”

Kyle has five years of teaching experience. Her educational philosophy stems from her own background. Having grown up in a family that faced educational challenges, Kyle was determined to break that cycle and set her sights on earning not just one but three degrees. After serving a full career in higher education, she stepped in as a substitute teacher in RCPS and quickly found her place. The judges remarked that it is clear that students can see themselves in. Kyle and thrive on her belief in them.

Kyle received $1,000 from Teacher of the Year sponsor Member One Federal Credit Union. She will now compete for Region 6 Teacher of the Year. Other Teacher of the Year sponsors included second place sponsor ESS and third place sponsor Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers.