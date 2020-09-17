Delta Local Chapter presents 2020 Scholarship Recipients

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. awarded eleven college scholarships to well-deserved high school graduates. Scholarship funds are raised through the chapters’ yearly Jabberwock production. This year’s recipients are:

Jaden A. – A Roanoke County graduate who plans to attend a four-year university with a major in Nursing, with the goal to become a nurse who specializes in Renal Failure (Kidney Disease).

Sae’Quan B. – A Roanoke City graduate who plans to attend a four-year university while playing football. Sae’Quans goals are to major in Theater with aspirations of becoming an actor and making his own movies or series for Netflix.

Jasmine E. – Blacksburg City graduate who plans to attend a four-year university majoring in Hospitality/Business Management with a minor in Spanish. Jasmine aspires to work in the hotel industry, running her own hotel.

Elyse M. – Roanoke City valedictorian graduate who plans to attend a four-year university majoring in data analytics with a goal to become a data analyst in the area of academic or industrial research.

Miles M. – Roanoke County graduate who plans to attend a four-year university and become a physician assistant which will allow him to use his people skills in the medical field.

Ashanti S. – Franklin County graduate who plans to attend a four-year university majoring in Biology with the aspirations of becoming a pediatric dentist.

Chris S. – Roanoke County graduate who plans to attend a four-year university majoring in marketing while running track. Chris aspires to work in the business field blending his love of travel with his marketing and business knowledge.

Chance S. – Salem City graduate who plans to attend a four-year university majoring in Political Science and minoring in Computer Science with aspirations of working in the field of National Security.

Kiara T. – Franklin County graduate who plans to attend a four-year university and major in Social Work. Kiara aspires to become a social worker and help others improve their quality of life.

Cameron U. – Roanoke County graduate who plans to attend college majoring in Pre-Business with a minor in Finance. Cameron aspires to build an affordable training facility for underprivileged children.

Nyave W. – A Roanoke City graduate who plans to attend a four-year university majoring in Pre-Med or Nursing. A few of Nyave’s community activities include, volunteering at a local TAP reading to children, assisting with a local youth track team as well as volunteering at a local hospital.

Tanisha Nash, chapter president; Saron McEnheimer, scholarship committee chair; committee officers and members of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. wish all recipients well in their future endeavors.