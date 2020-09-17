Retired educator will always have “class!”

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, retiring teachers left their educational arenas in June without the traditional rituals that mark the end of an academic year or a career. Among them was Mollie DeBerry, a lifetime advocate for education in the Roanoke Valley.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Chi Omega Chapter, joins the Roanoke Valley community in proudly recognizing DeBerry on her recent retirement from Roanoke City Public Schools. DeBerry, a member of the Beta Chi Omega Chapter, retired on June 6, after 40 years with Roanoke City Public Schools.

DeBerry understands the importance of education. She has a B.A. in Political Science with a minor in history, along with two master’s degrees: one in social work and one in Educational Leadership. She also served two years as an in-school suspension teacher and two years as a long-term substitute teacher. Over the following 36 years she taught in elementary, junior high (now known as middle school) and high schools, and served as an administrator on assignment for one school year and one summer. Following these positions she served as school social worker, putting to use her master’s degree in social work.

DeBerry has received several awards and multiple recognitions during her tenure, including: Outstanding Teacher of the Year Roanoke City Schools; Who’s Who Among American Teachers (appearing in two separate editions); Outstanding Role Model in Public Education; Outstanding Service Award in Public Education; yearbook dedication (Jackson Junior High School); International Who’s Who of Professionals; UBU Inspiration Award; NAACP Youth Council Impactors of Excellence; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Nobel Peace Award; and SCLC Drum Major for Justice Award.

She is a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators; Virginia Association of Social Worker (regional and state levels); Virginia Association of High School Principals (regional and state levels); Roanoke Education Association (REA); Virginia Education Association (VEA); National Education Association (NEA); the Altruist Club of Roanoke; the Girl Friends, Incorporated; Neighborhood Northwest Organization Member; Roanoke Branch NAACP Board member. As noted, she is a 41-year (and counting), much-loved Life Member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Philanthropy is near and dear to DeBerry’s heart, so much so that she started the first clothes closet at Patrick Henry High School to help students who did not have the necessary clothing items for school, work or formal events such as prom. She extended that service by creating the first clothes closet at William Fleming High School and Breckenridge Middle School. She also supported students by developing the first volunteers program at William Fleming for the ECMC (Educational Credit Management Corporation) Scholars. The program allowed students to perform volunteer work at a variety of community agencies. Upon completion of the program, students were awarded a $6,000 scholarship.

DeBerry’s passion for giving back to her community runs so deep that even in retirement, she is already planning another initiative that will help children in the Roanoke area discover and reach their educational goals. When DeBerry speaks about serving in her community, there is no doubt that her purpose and mission is clear: helping those around her by building platforms that help them grow, thrive and succeed.

So what’s next for DeBerry? So much of our lives is spent doing the things we have to do; going to school, earning a living, taking care of family. After reaching retirement, DeBerry plans to freely enjoy it — healthy and with the ability to “choose” the rest of her life.

As she grabs her bags and exits the halls of education, we wish her well with the lyrics and sentiments of singer-songwriter Lee Ann Womack: “I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean, whenever one door closes I hope one more opens, Promise me that you’ll give faith a fighting chance and when you get the choice to sit it out or dance… I HOPE YOU DANCE!”