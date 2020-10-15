Deltas present virtual Jabberwock 2020 winners

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has hosted Jabberwock for over three decades. Due to Covid-19, however the live show was postponed and eventually cancelled! However, Covid-19 didn’t stop the show. Under the leadership of Siclinda Canty-Elliott, Chair, and the Jabberwock Steering committee, the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter presented its’ very first Virtual Jabberwock on September 5, 2020.

With over 150 people in attendance the audience witnessed the contestants and escorts respecting the social distancing guidelines, while still presenting a production of dance routines, a Questions & Answers series, and Awards Ceremony. This year’s Jabberwock was the first at which parents or other relatives presented the awards to the contestants and escorts.

This year, a new award was presented in honor of the late, Dr. Beth A. Brown, who was Miss Jabberwock 1986. This award was presented to Shauna P, the contestant with the highest GPA. Mrs. Francis Brown, mother of Beth Brown recorded a special message about the life of Dr. Beth A. Brown and her Foundation.

We are grateful to the contestants, escorts, and parents who worked tenaciously to make this year’s Jabberwock an event to always be remember. The Steering Committee members were: Myra Allen, Hope Cupid, Tanisha Nash (president), Gloria Randolph-King, Connie Steele & Patricia White-Boyd.

Special appreciation is extended to all individuals, organizations and businesses that supported Jabberwock despite the pandemic! Through these donations, ads, and ticket sales, we are able to provide scholarships to high school seniors and fund our community 5 Points Programmatic Thrust: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness, Political Awareness and Involvement (Social Action) and, Physical & Mental Health.

We appreciate our members who remain committed and assisted in various ways throughout our Jabberwock journey and especially acknowledge our director, Greg Addison; Marlee Coles, choreographers and the entire team for their continuous commitment and hard work. Also to our sorority sister, Megan Woods, reporter at WSLS, for serving as the Mistress of Ceremony,

Winners of the Question & Answer segment were: Zoey O., Emanuel F., and Sadejah W. Winners of the Talent competition were: Zoey O. and Shauna P.

Jabberwock 2020 winners: “Little Miss Jabberwock” Zoey O.; runner up, Shamiya B.; “Mister Jabberwock,” Christopher S.; runner-up, Emanuel F.; “Miss Jabberwock,” Jada V.; runner-up, Shauna P.; 2nd runner-up, Arianna R.; 3rd runner-up, Sadejah W.

Contestant’s escorts were: MacKenzie B., Christopher D., Jada M., Jerel R., Cameron U., Jonathan V. and D ’Carlos W.

For additional information please email the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter at roanokevadst@outlook.com. Attn: Chapter President, Tanisha Nash; or to P.O. Box 6658 Roanoke, VA 24017.