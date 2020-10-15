NNEO, Inc. celebrates “National Night Out” despite pandemic

Due to the pandemic the Northwest Neighborhood Environment Organization, Inc. (NNEO) could not host its traditional annual event. For over a decade the organization has held an event which has included treating over 300 citizens to gospel music, vendors with information and lots of homemade food in Loudon Park. The event is an annual national campaign to build a safer community and bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This year, NNEO, Inc. Board of Directors, Staff and Advisors in PE distributed bags of goodies and dessert to seniors in the neighborhood. The organization also, engaged Cevonte Burwell, a local artist and NAACP National Gold Medal Award winner, to paint messages on the sidewalks. “Love Not Hate,” “Community Unity,” and “Bless Our 1st Responders.” Roanoke City Police officers also came by to greet citizens and share some goodies, all of which was highly appreciated by all!