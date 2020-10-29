Democrats rally as election nears

by Jazmine Otey

On Tuesday, (10/27) Gov. Ralph Northam, Mayor Sherman Lea, Sen. John Edwards and a myriad of other democratic political leaders urged Roanoke residents to vote and “keep Roanoke moving forward” as we near the election.

The Democratic campaign rally took place at Elmwood Park at 5 p.m. A force of prominent democratic political leaders joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, in efforts to bolster voter support for the upcoming election that’s just 7 days away.

Democrats leading the charge were: Mayor Sherman Lea, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Senator John Edwards, Delegate Sam Rasoul, City Council members Trish White-Boyd and Jennifer Carroll Foy.

Also attending was the newest member of council Vivian Sanchez-Jones who was recently sworn in to fill the term left by Djuna Osborne who stepped down – siting family concerns as the reason for her departure.

The event followed a press conference at the Mill Mountain Star where Northam commended Mayor Lea and Roanoke’s democratic legislature for their plethora of accomplishments during Lea’s two terms as mayor.

Accomplishments mentioned included an increase in graduation rates, increased business opportunities, the establishment of Juneteenth as an official holiday and several more. Additionally, the governor lifted Roanoke as the first city to win an All-America, Hall of Fame City Award.

“We’re a solid city here doing great things, and I’m proud of what we’re doing,” Mayor Lea said.

Northam also praised Roanoke for its diversity.

“One of the things that I love about Roanoke is that it’s innovative, diverse and inclusive,” Northam said. “It doesn’t matter where someone comes from. Everyone is welcome in this Star City.”

Mayor Lea added that they’ve recently elected the first Hispanic council member in the history of Roanoke, Vivian Sanchez-Jones who will take her seat for Senate on Monday, Nov. 2.

At Elmwood, those opposed to the democratic campaign rally tried their best to disrupt the event. A swarm of cars with Donald Trump flags and posters drove by while honking their horns excessively and revving their engines. Some went as far as using megaphone bullhorns to scream insults at the crowd. But the speakers pushed forward and did their best to ignore them. Others peacefully pushed back as Faith Cornley, 17, who held a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign sign up while dancing and smiling at the Trump supporters.

“I thought it was funny,” she said, if they’re allowed to do that, then I’m allowed to do the same thing. I always stand up to them.”

Doing their best to ignore the childlike behavior of the Trump supporters, the political leaders emphasized that this election is one of the most important elections in U.S. history!

“The four years of Trump in the White House has been an unbroken chain of terrible policies that have hurt people and oftentimes have been done illegally,” said Mark Herring, Attorney General of Virginia. “I know this because I have sued him and his administration dozens of times and won.”

Sen. Edwards emphasized the importance of individuals getting out to vote so that Trump can be removed from office.

“There’s such a thing as civility and character. Joe Biden has it and Trump does not,” Sen. Edwards said. “The character of this country is on the ballot. The soul of America is at stake!”

Be sure to vote on or before election day next Tuesday, Nov. 3! Individuals can vote early at the office of the Registrar on Kimball Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. People can also vote by mail or on Election Day at the location they were assigned. Early voting ends on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m!