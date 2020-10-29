Senator Tim Kaine hosts ACA roundtable with local healthcare providers

by Shawn Nowlin

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, held a virtual roundtable discussion October 23 with local health care providers to have an honest conversation about the Affordable Care Act.

Dialogue participants included: Patrice M. Weiss, Obstetrics & Gynecology provider, Carilion Hospital; Janine Underwood, exec. dir., Bradley Free Clinic; Eileen Lepro, CEO, and Angie Martin, pediatric nurse practitioner, both New Horizons Healthcare; Robin Haldiman, CEO, Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP); Debbie Bonniwell, CEO, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) and Lori Barbour, admin. dir, LewisGale Regional Health System.

A wide range of topics was broached during the roughly two-hour discussion. The only partner in the Zoom discussion that wasn’t a healthcare provider was Abby Hamilton, CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley, who was asked to participate because of her unique perspective.

United Way’s work focuses on a population referred to as ALICE (Asset-Limited Income Constrained Employee) all hard-working individuals, noted Hamilton, that often have two or more jobs, but still struggle to meet the basic necessities like childcare, food, housing, utilities and healthcare.

“Over 40 percent of households in the Roanoke region fell in this category prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. ALICE households are forced to make hard decisions daily as pay utility bills or fill prescriptions due to illnesses; pay for rent or get a check-up with a doctor; access quality childcare, after-school care or buy food,” Hamilton said. “The economic and health challenges due to COVID-19 have further stressed ALICE families, and is causing the number of financially struggling families to increase.”

In the 2020 Fiscal Year, (July 1, 2019, – June 30, 2020), Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare served 4,364 individuals with Medicaid, a federal and state program that helps with medical costs for certain individuals with limited income and resources.

BRBH served 8,000 individuals and families through over 20 programs and service lines provided by 400 committed employees last year. Ninety-five percent of children enrolled currently have Medicaid, noted Bonniwell who added, roughly 65 percent of caregivers have Medicaid as well.

CHIP is a nonprofit currently serving over 420 children and 300 adults in poverty. “I believe in a democracy. “It is a fundamental right that every individual has access to the same quality healthcare as the next person, regardless if they are rich or poor. CHIP is doing everything possible to keep our families safe and healthy,” Haldiman stated.

Kaine pointed out that Republican lawmakers have tried numerous times to unsuccessfully do away with the ACA. “The Affordable Care Act is under attack,” he said during the discussion.

One week after Election Day, November 10, the Supreme Court will hear a case brought by the Trump Administration that could eliminate the ACA entirely. If it is repealed, Kaine fears that millions of Americans will lose their health care coverage.

“I am extremely concerned,” he said. “If Republicans kill it, it’s going to affect millions and millions of Americans, tens of millions and millions of Virginians. I’m encouraging people throughout the Commonwealth to vote for their healthcare in the November Election.