A sizable gathering of members from many local Black Greek letter organizations (aka the Divine Nine) flocked to Market on Melrose (MOM) Saturday, Feb 22 to show support for the relative new market that opened to much fanfare last fall, Nov. 13, 2024.

“What a powerful and positive day! Seeing all the colors of the Divine Nine gathered in front of The Market on Melrose reminded me of a Divine Rainbow,” said Donna Davis, Director of Community Engagement for Goodwill. “They were a living representation of connection, Inclusivity, Cooperative Economics and Community! Everyone knew the assignment. They showed their support by attending, shopping, sharing on social media and promising to continue to uplift the Market. We truly appreciated the coordination of this initiative.”

After the different groups gathered for photos outside the store everyone ventured inside to browse the neatly well-stocked isles of all the groceries typically found in a store of this magnitude. It was like a family reunion with spirits high and comradery galore.

On hand for the big day, among the hordes of attendees, was Mayor Joe Cobb, City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, former Mayor Sherman Lea, Rev. William Lee and City Manager Valmarie Turner who is one of the many members of the local Deltas that were in attendance.

Because Black Greek letter organizations are historically known for their high-spirited community service efforts, it was no surprise when they showed up in full force. Among the Divine Nine groups represented were members from local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Phi Beta Sigma, Omega Psi Phi, Sigma Gamma Rho, lota Phi Theta and Zeta Phi Beta respectively.

Saturday’s event was certainly a milestone day for the upbeat crew at MOM who religiously greet prospective shoppers with a smile and an encouraging word as they enter the market. Among the team is Amanda Napier, the energized director of business services for Goodwill and Market on Melrose.

“I was amazed at the good turnout Saturday to have the Divine Nine and everybody who came out to support the Market on Melrose. It was an awesome event, we all had a great time and we welcome everyone to come and shop more and more,” said Napier before hustling back through the crowd.

In addition to the grocery store construction crews are steadily working round the clock to complete the entire muti-million dollar project known as Melrose Plaza. Once completed, the facility will include health services, educational opportunity, a Bank of Botetourt branch and the relocated Harrison Museum of African American Culture all bringing new life to this northwest community.