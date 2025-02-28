-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Sam Grant?

I am the youngest of Deacon and Jeanne Grant’s two children, the great-grandson of the late Deacon Sam and Bishop Elsie Witcher and the grandson of the late Barbara J. Witcher of Rocky Mount. Most of all though, I am a child of the King.

Where were you born and raised?

I am born and raised in Franklin County. I am a proud Eagle of Franklin County High School. I felt the call of ministry early on in life under the leadership of my great-grandmother, Bishop Elsie Witcher. I tried running from it, but I didn’t get far. I knew God had a plan for my life. Growing up, I served in several capacities at New Design United Pentecostal Holiness Church and still do today.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I went to Bethlehem Bible College & Seminary, graduating in September 2018. I had my initial sermon in September 2014, reopened a church and served as their interim pastor for a year. I also ordinated in the United Pentecostal Association, Inc.

As the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, what do your responsibilities consist of?

I oversee all volunteer engagement aspects. Volunteers are vital to our operations. In addition to retaining volunteers, I’m also in charge of recruiting individuals for the Annual Drumstick Dash, Christmas events, Way Forward Recovery and various community efforts, just to name a few. Interested individuals can visit RescueMission.Net/Volunteer to learn more information.

My other duties vary: Associate Elder and Corresponding Secretary at New Design United Pentecostal Holiness Church in Rocky Mount; and Higher Life Christian Church Leadership Team and Assistant Controller and Pastoral Committee member.

How important is family to you?

Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honour thy father and mother; which is the first commandment with promise; That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth (Ephesians 6:1-3).

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which songs and artists would be on it?

Omemma by Chandler Moore, Light of the World by DK Ayuba (Minister of Music at Higher Life Christian Church), If God Said I Can by Bishop Larry Trotter & Sweet Holy Spirit, He’s A Wonder by the Chicago Mass Choir, Turning Around For Me by Vashawn Mitchell and You Covered Me by Dr. R.A. Vernon and the Word Church

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

Roanoke has great potential for ministry and volunteer opportunities. It definitely helped me with ministry and my career at the Rescue Mission. I don’t meet strangers because I enjoy smiling and connecting with people in the community.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

Spending time with family and friends, traveling domestically, studying scriptures and doing the work of Christ.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your parents?

My great grandparents, Deacon Sam and Bishop Elsie Witcher; my grandmother, Barbara Witcher; my pastor, Elder Anthony Bonds of New Design and Haven of Rest United Pentecostal Holiness Churches; Overseer Bernard Kibet of Higher Life Christian Church and Dr. Lucille Lawton, Pastor of Mount Hebron Church of Christ.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Don’t give up on your dreams and press towards the mark of the high calling of God through Christ Jesus, enjoy and cherish the memories of family members, life is a vapor. Get a good education, but remember to keep Christ in everything that you do. This world is what you make it to be. Stay positive and have a prayer life.