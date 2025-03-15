When someone has a day named after them, it usually means that they achieved something significant and impactful that positively benefitted many people.

One hundred and twenty years ago, the City of Roanoke was home to Dr. Isaac Burrell. A talented physician and pharmacist who was ahead of his time, the son of former slaves attended Lincoln University and the Leonard Medical College of Shaw University before relocating to the Star City around 1890.

The medical practice he established shortly thereafter propelled him to being one of the very few doctors for Black patients. For years, Burrell had the only Black-owned drugstore in southwestern Virginia.

Historians note that Burrell took great pride in challenging the status quo, especially once he had the support of the people he served.

The Third Annual Burrell Day took place on March 10 at 611 McDowell Avenue, home to Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH), formerly named “Burrell Memorial Hospital.”

Starting with a welcoming statement from Mark Chadwick, CEO of the BRBH, and concluding with a tour of the facility, the ceremony also featured a proclamation from Mayor Joe Cobb, an invocation from Pastor Charles Brooks and performances by Saniyah Cotton, Yolanda Gibbs and Aniyah Herrera.

“Our world, our nation, our Commonwealth, our workplaces and our families need healing. The type of healing that comes when we are together. Listening and seeking to understand together. True healing comes when love is our core motivation. Dr. Burrell lost his life through grave mistreatment. He was refused treatment because of the color of his skin,” Chadwick said.

He added, “In response, there was no retribution. No rising up of violence and hate. But doors of healing that were literally opened. This building represents those doors.”

“Dr. Burrell’s legacy is one of resilience, community action and progress in the face of injustice. His story reflects the importance of representation and investment in historically marginalized communities. As we celebrate his life today, we also recognize that real change happens when communities come together. His impact serves as a powerful reminder that the fight for justice and inclusion is ongoing,” Cobb said.

“Our community does not forget the horrible racial injustice that directly led to the death of a man who spent his life caring for others. After his death,

J.B. Claytor Sr., J.S. Cooper, S.F. Williman, L.C. Downing, and J.H. Roberts chose to continue their work by establishing a hospital to serve the region’s Black residents,” he continued.

On March 21, 1914, Burrell died in Washington, D.C. Today, a still photograph of him and his wife, Margaret, is held by the New York Public Library.