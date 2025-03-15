-Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Marvin Fields?

Marvin Fields is a hardworking man who wants to see his community become better, and this all starts with how we raise our children. Someone who continues to create programs that are designed to help children develop socially, emotionally and make good decisions that are advantageous to them and their families.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and raised in East St. Louis but moved to Roanoke when I was 12.

After high school, what was the next chapter of your life?

I chose to attend Virginia Western Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University where I acquired my bachelor’s degree in psychology. From there, I earned my master’s degree from Norfolk State University in Community Clinical Psychology.

What is your official title and what do your responsibilities consist of?

I am a Student Support Specialist for Roanoke City Public Schools. I deal directly with truancy from middle school students to behavioral issues. Sometimes I have to go to court to assist their parents in certain capacities too. I also provide counseling to students along with parent groups and some colleagues. As CEO of a mentoring company called Fields of Hope and Dreams Mentoring LLC., I employ dedicated staff personnel that provide life skills for children within the Roanoke, Salem, Martinsville, Danville and Lynchburg areas.

How important is family to you?

Family is extremely important to me! Family is the influential base from where I come from that has taught me how to grind, love, be humble and cherish the moments I have with others. Family has also taught me not to take anything for granted.

If you were building the ultimate music playlist for a six-hour road trip, which songs and artists would be on it?

Raheem De’Vaughn, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, TI, D’Angelo, PJ Morton, Musiq Soulchild, Meek Mill, Master P, Three 6 Mafia, Jodeci, Dru Hill, After 7, Eric Benet, and, of course, King George.

How would you describe your relationship with the City of Roanoke?

I have a great relationship with the city, Roanoke City Public Schools, along with our current Mayor, former Mayor and members of the Roanoke City Council. I am also a member of Omega Psi Phi and we do a lot of community service here in the Roanoke Valley.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

My hobbies consist of traveling, listening to great music, going to the gym, martial arts and watching my children play the sports they love.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life outside of your parents?

Fletcher Nichols, Sam Nichols and Everett Foxx.

If you could go back and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Manage your money wisely, watch who you give your time to and always work to the best of your ability the first time. Do not procrastinate as it leads to piss poor performance on the business, educational and emotional levels.