by Shawn Nowlin

It is not an exaggeration to say that November’s Presidential Election will be one of the most consequential of all time. These days, it’s practically impossible to go a few hours without getting an email, phone notification or hearing an ad.

Regardless of where one resides, every single vote is going to matter. The Roanoke Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is on a mission to register as many people as possible.

On Sept. 7, local NAACP President Brenda Hale spearheaded the organization for their annual drive-thru registration event. Now in its eighth year, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Zion AME Church and 2206 Melrose Avenue right across the street, seniors, adults and eligible teens went through the entire registration process in under five minutes.

“There are so many people turning 18 this year which means that they will be eligible to vote in November. We want to educate as many individuals as we can and get them involved in the process, especially our youth,” Hale said. “We must seize this opportunity for change because these moments do not happen often. People need to understand that they are living in a time when they have the power to make history happen.”

Members of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council also sold baked goods to raise funds and educate people on the candidates running for office last Saturday. Bryant, the current treasurer, said she enjoyed assisting people with their questions.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible when people arrived. It was a lot of fun,” the William Fleming senior said before adding, “This November election may very well break turnout records. I am excited to be part of the process.”

To vote in an election, people need to provide an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement at the polls. In Virginia, residents can start doing in-person voting at their local registrar’s office on Sept. 20. The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 25.

It’s impossible to put into words the magnitude of this election, noted Allen Clark.

“The next President of the United States will not be decided on November 5. That decision is getting made right now, and the local NAACP branch is doing their part to make a difference,” Clark said.

He continued, “While they are an indicator, I don’t put much stock into the polls. I want my party to win up and down the ballot, but I am just one person with one vote. The makeup of Congress after this election is going to change history forever.”

On the local ballot in November will be five candidates – James Garrett (R), Nick Hagen (R), Terry McGuire (D), Phazhon Nash (D) and Issac Woods (D) – vying for three city council seats.

The community will entrust either Dave Bowers (R), Joe Cobb (D) or Stephanie Moon-Reynolds (I) to serve as Roanoke’s next mayor.

Visit https://www.elections.virginia.gov for the most up-to-date