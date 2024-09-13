Compiled and edited by Shawn Nowlin

Who is Katrina Legans?

Katrina Legans, also known artistically as K the Creativ, is a self-taught artist based in Virginia. Raised in Roanoke, she discovered her talent for drawing at the age of 8, and it blossomed into a passion that shaped her life’s path. Over the years, Katrina transitioned from airbrushing and designing clothing to mastering acrylic painting, turning her art into a career while still in college.

Her artwork is a vibrant celebration of community, culture and change. She believes art has the power to unite people and bring about healing and positive transformation. This belief is reflected in her work, which often focuses on community projects, such as murals that tell stories of local history, resilience and unity. Her participation in impactful public art initiatives – like the ‘End Racism Now’ street mural in Roanoke and the ‘Hope Happens Here’ murals – shows her commitment to using art as a tool for social change.

Katrina draws inspiration from her personal experiences and diverse surroundings, from the lush green mountains of Virginia to the warm deserts of Arizona and the heights of Colorado. Her work is grounded in the philosophy that “it takes a village” to create meaningful change, and she continuously strives to bring people together through her art. Driven by a deep sense of purpose, she uses her creativity not only to express herself, but also to support causes close to her heart, like combating food insecurity through community gardens and food pantries. For Katrina, art is not just a career – it’s a form of therapy, healing and a way to foster connection and empowerment in her community.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born in Roanoke raised between the Star City and Franklin County, surrounded by the beautiful mountains and the deep-rooted community culture of the area. While my immediate family was small, I had the privilege of growing up with a “it takes a village” approach. Alongside my two younger sisters, I was fortunate to be raised closely with my cousins, creating a strong, supportive extended family network. This sense of community, where everyone looked out for each other and worked together, deeply shaped my outlook on life and my art. It taught me the importance of connection, unity, and giving back – values that are central to who I am today.

What was your first memory of recognizing something as art?

My first memory of recognizing something as art was sitting on the floor with my cousin Melondey at a family reunion when I was a child. I remember watching her draw, completely captivated by the way she brought simple lines and shapes to life on the paper. Melondey took the time to teach me how to draw, and it was in those moments that I first felt the magic of creating something with my own hands. That experience sparked a deep fascination and love for art that has stayed with me ever since. It was the beginning of my artistic journey and the realization of the power and beauty of art as a form of expression.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

After high school, life took me to Central Arizona College, where I majored in mass communications. It was a time of exploration and growth, both academically and creatively. While studying, I continued to pursue my passion for art by airbrushing T-shirts and customizing jackets and greeting cards for my college friends and classmates. It was a way to earn money, but more importantly, it allowed me to stay connected to my creativity and develop my unique style. This period helped me understand the potential of my artistic skills and set the stage for what would become a career rooted in creativity and self-expression.

What was your journey to becoming a muralist?

My journey began unexpectedly when I was asked by the staff at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare Center to design and paint a mural. At that time, I had no prior experience, but was excited about the opportunity to bring my artistic vision to a larger canvas. Fortunately, I was mentored by Jon Murrill, a local mural artist and retired teacher who guided me through the entire process. He showed me how to approach a mural project, what supplies I needed, and the techniques to bring my ideas to life on a large scale. His guidance and support were invaluable and sparked my love for mural arts. From that point forward, I embraced the challenge and found my passion for creating murals that connect people and tell powerful stories. It was the beginning of a new chapter in my art career, leading me to work on meaningful public art projects that celebrate community and culture.

How would you describe your creative process?

My creative process is deeply rooted in storytelling and connection. It starts with understanding the essence of the project and the community or story I want to highlight. I immerse myself in research, conversations and experiences to gain a deeper understanding of the themes and emotions I want to convey. I draw inspiration from personal experiences, the history of the place and the people involved.

Once I have a solid foundation, I begin sketching out ideas, exploring different compositions and visual elements that align with the message I want to communicate. I believe in a collaborative approach, especially for public art, so I often engage with community members to ensure the artwork resonates with them and represents their voices.

When it’s time to paint, I’m intentional with every stroke, focusing on bold colors, textures and dynamic elements that bring energy and life to the piece. I work organically, allowing the mural to evolve naturally while staying true to the core vision. Throughout the process, I stay open to change and new inspirations, understanding that the creative journey is just as important as the final result. My goal is always to create work that is not only visually impactful but also carries a healing and unifying message.

What do you want people to know about your art?

I want people to know that my art is more than just a visual experience – it’s a tool for connection, healing and inspiration. Each piece I create is deeply rooted in storytelling and reflects the spirit and resilience of the communities I am a part of. My art is meant to inspire change, encouraging people to see the beauty in diversity, to reflect on the histories and stories that shape us, and to spark conversations that bring us closer together.

Which people have had the biggest impact on your life, both personally and professionally?

Those individuals would be my family, my village of community and friends, and several incredible artists who have supported and inspired me along the way. My family has been my biggest support system since I started my art journey. They have always encouraged me to pursue my passion and believe in my vision, providing a strong foundation for everything I do.

My community and friends have also played a vital role, constantly cheering me on, collaborating with me on projects, and sharing their stories, which often become inspiration for my work.

I am also deeply grateful to local artists who have influenced my path, including Tandem Arts, whose collaborative spirit has inspired me; and Detour 303 of Denver, CO, who has shown me the power of pushing artistic boundaries. Each of these individuals and groups has contributed to my growth as an artist and as a person.

Outside of your occupation, what do your hobbies consist of?

My hobbies are a mix of creative, active and family-focused activities that keep me balanced and inspired. While I work a 9-5, in my free time, I enjoy singing and occasionally joining a local band to perform at events, which allows me to connect with others through music. I also love listening to music, which fuels my creativity and helps me unwind. Spending time in nature, sharing moments with family and hosting paint parties are some of my favorite ways to relax and bond with the people I love. Additionally, I’m passionate about high-intensity workout training, which keeps me energized and focused. These activities help me recharge and keep my spirit vibrant, which is essential for my art and overall well-being.

If you could go back and give your younger self some life advice, what would it be?

I would say: trust yourself and the journey, even when it feels uncertain. Embrace who you are and don’t be afraid to take risks or step outside of your comfort zone – every challenge and setback is an opportunity for growth. Stay true to your passion and creativity, because that’s where your strength lies. Surround yourself with positive influences and remember that it’s okay to ask for help; your village is there to support you. Above all, believe in your own power to inspire change and make a difference, and never forget that your voice and your art have the potential to impact the world in meaningful ways.