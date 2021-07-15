Fleet Feet – Back-to-School Shoe Project

Fleet Feet meets every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Co. in downtown Roanoke for their weekly pub run, usually between 80 – 100 people attending these events! For the month of July, Fleet Feet is hosting a raffle to benefit The Back-to-School Shoes Project. Donors can purchase a $30 raffle ticket to enter to win one of 5 prizes which include: a pair of Brooks Running shoes and an outfit; a pair of New Balance shoes and an outfit; a pair of on shoes and an outfit; a Pair of Kahru shoes; a gift card to Big Lick Brewing Co and a Big Lick Brewing Co T-shirt.

The Back to School Shoes Project is an initiative of Project Forward, a 501(c)3 nonprofit started by Robin and Blaine Lewis, owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke. The goal of The Back to School Shoes Project is to provide NEW SHOES and NEW SOCKS to students who attend Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back to School Extravaganza.

The Back to School Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at William Fleming High School. The event provides families with needed school supplies, backpacks, and more! According to the data from the Virginia Department of Education, RCPS has more than 14,000 students. Currently 8,000 of whom identify as economically disadvantaged. Project Forward has raised $64,000 toward it’s $240,000 goal. There is still $176,000 to be raised to meet the goal of providing new shoes and socks to every student with a need, who attends RCPS.

“We are passionate about creating ways to raise money for local nonprofits. When COVID hit we knew we had to do a whole lot more. It is our goal to fit every youth who are under-resourced in Roanoke with shoes.” states Robin Lewis, owner of Fleet Feet and Project Forward. A donation of $30 provides a pair of brand new, name brand shoes and socks for one student. A donation of $300 provides the same for 10 students.

Project Forward is also accepting cash or check donations at Fleet Feet or checks can be mailed to Project Forward c/o Fleet Feet 4347 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Online donations can be made at www.fleetfeetroanoke.com/projectforward or at https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=MBSHFWUXYFNQ4.