By Shawn Nowlin

Generally speaking, there are two main types of firearms: handguns and long guns. One less handgun in a Roanoke home is potentially one less firearm that could be used to hurt someone.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, there are approximately 434 million firearms in civilian possession in America. To put that number into context, the entire population of the United States is roughly 333 million.

In the first 170 days of 2024, there have been well over a dozen shootings in Roanoke, resulting in three homicides. Last year, the city experienced a record high 31 murders. True progress in violence reduction can’t happen unless all parties involved are equally invested.

The Roanoke City Police Department, Roanoke Branch NAACP and the Quakers – an organization that believes that every person is loved by the Divine Spirit – have all come together to facilitate a gun buyback program.

The fourth “Groceries Not Guns” event will take place this Saturday at the Melrose Community Center. When people bring their firearms in exchange for grocery gift cards, it’s recommended that they do so in a closed box or similar container. Police will be on hand to make sure the guns are properly taken care of.

During a recent news conference, Police Chief Scott Booth, retired Roanoke College Professor Mike Heller, Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White, Norfolk State University sophomore Jayveon Tucker, Roanoke Gun Violence Commissioner Dr. Catherine Koebel and Brenda Hale, President of the Roanoke Branch of NAACP, all spoke to the importance of this event.

“I was the longtime Police Chief in Danville. One of the things that drew me to Roanoke was how people worked together to address complex problems,” Booth said. “Evidence shows that when a community cares enough to invest in said community, things like gun buybacks have a major impact.”

“When we are talking about safety overall and reducing gun violence, it is important for all of us to be invested in making sure our community stays safe. Keep in mind that through this partnership, we made sure that our schools had gun locks too,” White said. “We can work together to reduce gun violence. It just takes the will and the skill to do so and we certainly have that here in Roanoke.”

More than 160 guns were turned in last year. The goal is to collect even more firearms on June 22.

“It is important for our churches to be involved with efforts to reduce gun violence which is such a huge problem in this country. I think it comes down to easy access. Many don’t realize that there are more suicides due to gun violence in this city than homicides. It’s a myth that guns make us safer. Projects like this truly make a difference,” Heller said.

Hale added, “We need to adopt a mental mindset of ‘this is enough.’ About our local gun violence, I am sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Additional information can be found at groceriesnoguns.org.