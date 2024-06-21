By Shawn Nowlin

If people relied solely on textbooks, a vast majority of them would have a tainted perspective about Juneteenth. There is so much more to the emancipation of Black people from legal enslavement in America than the assigned text in high school.

When asked what Juneteenth means to her, Roanoke native Kai Stevenson said, “I could go on for hours, but to keep it short, I’ll simply say…our culture, our history, our village.”

Last Saturday, the Roanoke Cultural Collective (RCC) hosted its fourth annual Juneteenth Family Reunion at Eureka Park. With live music, food trucks, various booths, a talent show and more, there were activities for kids, seniors and everyone else in between. Free and open to everyone, this year’s event attracted more than 1,000 people.

Bernadette “BJ” Lark, a RCC committee leader said, “Sometimes, we forget that people lose sight of hope. People need inspiration. It’s counterproductive to deny certain realities, but it’s also important to celebrate the positive too.”

Among the acts that graced the stage were Kirby Spivey’s “Blessed to Bless Today” Ministry, DaHumble Beez Youth Group and YUNGENS, a community initiative that stands for Youth Unifying and Narrating God’s Encouragement and Name and Salvation.

When an electric slide broke out, Za’Niah Cooper didn’t hesitate to jump in.

“Everything that I love about Roanoke when the city is at its best – inclusive, community solidarity and vibrant energy – was on full display from start to finish,” she said. “I loved seeing the different Black exhibits and so many young people living in the moment.”

Several Democrat and Republican candidates running for local office interacted with attendees. When Cooper saw Davd Suetterlein, Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, Nick Hagan and Phazhon Nash all take a picture, her heart smiled.

Michael Jones has never missed a Roanoke Juneteenth Family Reunion. Even at 58, he says he is still learning about Black American culture. “For nearly six hours, this year’s event represented what Roanoke has the potential to be. What an unforgettable experience for everyone involved,” Jones said.

In the Black community, Juneteenth resonates with its members viscerally. One hundred and 55 years after the first celebration took place in Texas, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Many parents brought their children out to gain a true appreciation of Juneteenth. Before leaving the park, Nina Jackson, 15, looked at her family and said, “I am Juneteenth history. You too are Juneteenth history.”