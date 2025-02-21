by Shawn Nowlin

Unlike certain music genres, jazz is played all over the world and has the ability to enhance certain endorphins, allows listeners to stay in the present and possesses a unique blend of harmony and rhythm.

On Feb. 13, the G. Thomas Allen Quintet delivered all of the above and more during their performance at the Jefferson Center. A perfect opportunity for music lovers to enjoy live jazz by a collection of accomplished musicians. Backing Allen’s vocals was a quartet comprised of Brent Griffin, alto saxophonist; Dennix Luxion, pianist; Jeremiah Hunt, bassist and Jonathan Pinson on drums.

Each performance felt like a soulful exploration of consciousness and culture. A true showman with great stage presence, Allen interacted with the audience throughout the show, asking them at one point to participate in the song “Exactly Like You.”

“It’s important to pay homage to those who paved the way for us to be here today. We do not do angry, we do love,” Allen said. “My journey is not just mine alone. I love my band. Without them, there would be no success. Last year, we had a chance to travel all over the country and spread love. One tune that we did – ‘World on a String’ – is over 100 years old.”

Tickets for the limited seating performance sold out quickly. The timeless sounds of jazz left the Jefferson Center audience wanting more.

At the conclusion of their set, the quintet received an extended standing ovation.

Noted one attendee, “The G. Thomas Allen Quintet is most certainly keeping the tradition of jazz alive. Attendees snapped their fingers and tapped their feet from start to finish.”

Said another, “Having grown up in Chicago, you can tell that Allen absorbed the blues and sounds of Miles Davis and Bobby McFerrin.”

Currently on the voice faculty of Columbia College of Chicago, Allen made history four years ago when he became the first male to win the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. His discography features several projects, including a self-titled studio album in 2020 and most recently “Love Affair: Serenades of the Heart” in 2024.

Launched in 1958, the Monterey Jazz Festival is the world’s longest-running gathering of its kind. Described as “a Sunday morning praise service, a Detroit funk explosion and a percussion-powered rumba session,” the prestigious event invited the G. Thomas Allen Quintet to perform last year.

For the most up to date information, visit gthomasallenmusic.com.