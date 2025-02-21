by Shawn Nowlin

From 1940 through 1966, the Carver School graduated many of Black students throughout the Roanoke Valley. Once court orders to implement integration were fully enforced, Carver closed as an all-Black school before reopening a few years later as Salem Intermediate School. Today, 6 E 4th Street is home to G.W. Carver Elementary School.

Some of the community’s most cherished members are Carver alums.

Dr. Marylen Harmon, a member of the 1966 graduating class, went on to get her undergraduate degree from West Virginia University. When she returned home, she began a long career in the school system, serving as an educator, department chair and other roles.

Earlier this month, Harmon created a powerful exhibit for Black History Month at her alma mater. “Both of my parents were taught by George Washington Carver at Tuskegee. They taught me what the true meanings of determination and drive were at a very early age.

My experience at Carver certainly shaped and prepared me for what was to later come in life,” Harmon said.

She added, “Last year, Carver had a diversity PTA program. From that, the children did some research and their drawings were placed in the school hallways. Since I was part of the program, I was asked to speak to all the classrooms. I thought a more effective approach would be to create an exhibit for all the students to see. Once that was agreed upon, I began building the exhibit from scratch.”

Throughout her career as an educator, Harmon had the same goal at the start of every academic year: to educate today’s youth so they could become tomorrow’s leaders. Packed with detailed visuals and rare artifacts that honor Black culture, Harmon worked tirelessly to ensure that the exhibit would be appreciated by all.

“It warmed my heart to see so many students ask questions. Above everything, my goal was to give people a better understanding about the history of Black people in America,” she said. “I rented a UHaul van to get everything in the room. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Black people built this nation. Certain individuals want to eliminate our history, but we can’t allow that to happen.”

Harmon understands that the vast majority of people who read about the Jim Crow era were not alive to experience it. Since she was, she feels an obligation to make sure that those stories are never forgotten.

Harmon is presently seeking help in finding a space for a permanent exhibit.