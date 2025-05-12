The Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church family will proudly t recognize Lottie Taylor as “Woman of the Year 2025” at the church at 11:00 a.m. Sunday May 11.

Lottie Goggins Taylor, a proud native of Bedford County, has been an active member of Greater Mount Zion for more than a decade. She has dedicated several years to serving on the Finance Committee and readily volunteers whenever there is a need. Her commitment to faith and service has also extended to Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Goode, VA, where she held multiple roles including positions in the senior and gospel choirs, the usher board, and as both secretary and assistant secretary. She’s been a devoted employee of Carilion Clinic for over 15 years.

Lottie is the beloved widow of the late Mencer J. Taylor and a proud mother to three biological children and two bonus daughters, nineteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

Come and celebrate this special occasion at the church located at 1810 Grayson Ave. in NW, where Rev. Dr. Cedric E. Malone is the pastor.