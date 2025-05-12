by Shawn Nowlin

Dedicated. Joyful. Passionate. Outgoing. These are just some of the superlatives that Danielle Brown’s students use to describe their Andrew Lewis Middle School (ALMS) sixth-grade math teacher.

Helping her pupils develop their communication and problem-solving skills is something that Brown takes tremendous pride in. While her students have different life stories, she wants to play a role in helping them all reach their full potential.

Brown understands that education is viewed as a bridge between home, school and future possibilities.

Two years ago, the U.S. Department of State and Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board awarded Brown with a Global Classrooms Program honor.

Last month, she became just one of 35 teachers across the country to be a 2025 National Geographic Teacher Fellow selectee. When she travels to Iceland in July, she will engage in hands-on learning, among other once-in-a-lifetime things.

Excited to bring back what she learns overseas to her Salem students, Brown said, “I’m incredibly honored to be selected as a 2025 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow with National Geographic Education and Lindblad Expeditions. I’m excited to share this opportunity with my students, community and our cohort of 35 inspiring educators,” Brown said.

She added, “I’ll be embarking on a professional development expedition to Iceland aboard the National Geographic Explorer. Alongside other educators and National Geographic experts, I’ll be diving into science, new ecosystems, and the art of storytelling – while surrounded by puffins, glaciers, and breathtaking landscapes.”

Before transitioning to her current role at ALMS, Brown taught in both the Lynchburg City and Roanoke City school divisions. Since joining the Andrew Lewis Middle School staff, she has become known for being the type of educator who goes above and beyond for her students.

If Brown were to win the National Teacher of the Year award within the next decade, Janay Anderson wouldn’t be surprised. “She taught my younger sister five years ago and had a tremendous impact on her. Great teachers know how to demonstrate leadership while getting the best from their students. Ms. Brown is absolutely elite in her profession,” she said.

Throughout her career, Brown says that her goal was never recognition, but rather to simply give her students the same support she once received from her teachers.

“I believe that the best learning connects us to something bigger than ourselves. I can’t wait to bring Iceland back to my classroom – through lessons, photos, and stories that spark curiosity and empower my students to see themselves as explorers, too,” she said.