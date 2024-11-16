by S. Rotan Hale

After years of planning through multiple meetings with officials and northwest community activists Goodwill Industries of the Valleys cut the ribbon to the 15,000-square-foot Market on Melrose grocery store in northwest – paving the way as the first phase of operation in the long awaited Melrose Plaza project.

A large gathering of concerned citizens looked on as Goodwill CEO Richmond Vincent flanked by several significant members of his team cut the ribbon to the facility at 24th St. and Melrose Ave. in northwest during a grand ceremony held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

For years this area has been officially designated as a food desert and now with the new market, the community has access to a new world of local fresh, affordable and nutritious fruits, vegetables and much more including a new brand of healthy snack options known as Crav’n.

Entering the new store patrons are met by some of the 40 plus newly hired attendants who many of which reportedly came from within the neighborhood.

Sources say once completed, the $35 million project, partially funded by Roanoke City ARPA funding will include health services, educational opportunities, a Bank of Botetourt branch and will have space for the relocated Harrison Museum of African American Culture all bringing a new vibrance to the northwest community.

A long line of local residents snaked out into the parking lot surrounding the huge tent just outside the new facility where attendees huddled for the official grand opening program.

“We are thrilled today to celebrate this exciting opportunity for our community, said Donna Davis Director of Community Engagement at Goodwill, who also proudly mentioned herself as being a lifetime member of the northwest neighborhood. “I personally know the great need we have for this grocery store, this will be a place for everyone to shop for fresh, nutritious groceries without having to drive 20 minutes or be on the bus for hours.”

Aaron Boush, chair, board of directors, Goodwill, spoke on the relevance of the Goodwill mission that fueled the inception of the project.

“The mission of Goodwill is to empower individuals, strengthen families and inspire communities,” said Boush. “That’s exactly what’s happening here at Melrose Plaza and why the Market on Melrose is such a powerful expression of that vision. Boush went on to highlight how half of the newly employed workforce was pulled from the northwest community.

After acknowledging the collaborative cooperation from a host of city and state officials, Boush presented the Key to Melrose Plaza to Mayor Sherman Lea.

Early in his comments Mayor Lea expressed his gratitude first to Delegate Sam Rasoul and Goodwill President and CEO Richmond Vincent for their efforts at pushing the project to fruition.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our community, a vision that was brought to life that will uplift Northwest Roanoke,” said Lea. “This project will provide our residents the central resources they need right here in their own neighborhood and that’s so important.”

During his spirited remarks Vincent first payed tribute to Mr. Richard Chubb who sat in attendance. Mr. Chubb, affectionately known in the community as “Coach Chubb,” is a classic, longtime northwest resident, coach and seasoned educator – understood by many as a local legend.

“Listening to Mr. Chubb talk about the past and some of the things and challenges we have in this community has been such an inspiration to me not only for this project but for our organization (Goodwill),” Vincent said.

“Understanding the responsibility that we have to this community and all the communities that we serve, we recognize you for the work you’ve done, telling us about the history, so that we don’t repeat it and for helping us forge the future for this community and the City of Roanoke.”

During his speech, Vincent gave credit to a host of individuals and organizations, among them was AccessU Media that vigorously continues to push the Melrose Plaza brand to greater heights.

Setting the record straight, he then spoke of the original plan for the project and how it all began.

“Goodwill is blessed to be bringing the Market on Melrose to life, but the idea didn’t originate with us.” he said. “It originated with this northwest community and residents connected to the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative, (NRFAI) a project that inspired residents to dream big,” said Vincent.

He also praised the efforts of Dr. Liz Ackley, Director of the Center for Community Health Innovation at Roanoke College who headed research, along with 22 undergraduate students, who paved the way to and throughout the project.

“Liz brought data and passion to the project and the data said this community needed a grocery store and it deserved a grocery store,” Vincent said prior to presenting her with the Key to the Market on Melrose – unlike the Mayor’s Key to Melrose Plaza.

She graciously mopped tears through her heartfelt acceptance speech flooded with thanks to the partners and to all those involved in allowing her to be a part of such a momentous and necessary mission. Liz proceeded to tell the story of how “a dedicated group of citizens transformed their vision into reality by bringing the Melrose Plaza and the Market on Melrose to life.”

Passionately she spoke of her years guiding pre-development efforts with northwest residents and diverse community partners that strategically led to the projects fruition. In conjunction with Roanoke College she mentioned such partners as LEAP, Roanoke City, Freedom First Credit Union, Invest Health and Healthy Roanoke Valley that all joined in the collaboration.

“This was a national learning community established to equip mid-size cities like Roanoke with tools to address longstanding disparities in community health,” she said.

In great detail she explained how the team processed and analyzed two decades of surveys from hundreds of families in the northwest quadrant of the city that showed food access to be the community’s greatest need. From that, the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative was born. “The answer was a full-service grocery store,” she said. The mission turned into action and the dream turned into a reality.

With her voice cracking, affectionately she expressed her gratitude to Vincent, the Goodwill Board of Directors and several staff members she worked closely and tirelessly with. Finally, Liz gratefully acknowledged the efforts of three stalwart advocates, Marian Ware, Cheryl Mosley and Elliott Majors who she referred to as “stewards of the mission.”

Liz’s comprehensive narrative, chronicling the vision, the seed and the birth of the project was nothing short of an amazing tribute to the mission accomplished.

Finally recognized was LaCresha Brown, the soft-spoken head of customer service who spoke briefly welcoming everyone to the new grocery store after which Vincen, flanked by several team members cut the ribbon and a huge crowd of anxious shoppers entered the community’s new Market on Melrose.