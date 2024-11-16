Who is Phazhon Nash?

I was born and raised in Roanoke and have been an active participant in my community for as long as I can remember. While attending Northside High, I played football, earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and served as the President of the NAACP Youth Council. I had the privilege and honor to serve as Northside High Class President, being the first Black person to serve in this position in Northside’s history.

How would you describe your upbringing?

I would describe my upbringing as both supportive and inspiring. My family always placed a strong emphasis on education, hard work and integrity. They also raised me to be very empathetic to others in need or not as blessed as us. They encouraged me to pursue my interests and provided me the freedom to explore various activities, which helped me grow into a well-rounded individual.

After high school, what was the next chapter in your life?

I attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, where I studied community health with a concentration in global health and a minor in American government. I graduated early in December 2021.

As an Operations Consultant at Carilion Clinic in Emergency Services, what do your responsibilities consist of?

An operations consultant at a hospital analyzes and improves the efficiency of hospital processes. They look at current practices, identify problems and suggest solutions to make things run smoother. They work with staff to implement changes, improve patient care and reduce costs.

What is something you think that everyone should experience?

I think everyone should experience beating the odds and overcoming adversity because you get to see how strong you are or in which ways you need to improve and become stronger.

You have been elected as the youngest ever to serve on Roanoke City Council. Has it hit you yet that you’ve made history?

The realization that I was making history hit me at the very beginning of our campaign, thinking about all of the odds stacked against me. That was one of the factors that actually gave me great motivation – the fact that I was going to be able to be a history-maker in the process of pursuing city council.

A lot of people are still processing how someone as morally bankrupt as Donald Trump could win the presidency in a landslide. What advice would you give to those who are looking for hope right now?

I would tell them that we survived four years of him before, and we can survive four years of him again. For the next four years of my council term, I will do everything within the scope of my power to protect and shield the citizens around the city from any foolishness that Donald Trump and his administration, or Governor Youngkin’s administration, may try to do to our city.

Which people have had the biggest impact in your life, both personally and professionally?

One of the most significant influences in my life has been my grandfather, whose service in Vietnam was truly inspiring. His dedication and bravery instilled in me a deep respect for those who serve in the armed forces and taught me the value of sacrifice and honor.

Additionally, my grandmother and mother have been incredible role models. My grandmother’s wisdom and resilience, coupled with my mother’s unwavering support and encouragement, have profoundly shaped my values and the way I approach life. Their strength and love, especially my mother’s perseverance through the toughest times, have always been a source of motivation for me, inspiring me to strive for excellence and show gratitude and respect for others.

Outside of your profession, what do your hobbies consist of?

Outside of work and politics, I enjoy fishing, grilling and spending time with my girlfriend and dog. I might be showing my age a little bit, but I also play video games when I can.

If you could go back and give your 13-year-old self some advice, what would it be?

“The best is yet to come”