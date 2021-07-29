City coalition launches gun buyback program

by S. Rotan Hale

With cases of gun violence escalating throughout the valley and nationwide city leaders rising to the demand for measures to curb the plague in the city have announced the formation of a “Groceries not guns” buyback program.

The coalition that gathered at the press conference on Friday (7/23) vehemently voiced a host of concerns regarding the scourge that continues to plague the city. Reportedly, the Roanoke Police Department has investigated 31 cases of gun violence this year through the end of June.

Supporters praised the program as the first of its kind in the state and the city will host the first “gun buy-back” program August 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 Gainsboro Rd. NW. The actual process involves trading in your guns for a grocery card, just as the name implies. Through a grant awarded by Roanoke City Gun Violence Commission to Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, participating gun donors will get $150 for handguns, rifles or shotguns and $250 grocery cards for semi-automatic handguns.

Program stipulations require participating donors must be over 18 and all firearms must be “brought in a closed box or similar container to the scheduled event where they will be checked for safety and appraised for gift card value.”

Catherine Koebel Stromberg is a tireless gun-control activist who authored the program’s grant and believes strongly in the effort’s effectiveness.

“Our mission is to reduce gun violence in all its forms in Roanoke City, it’s gun homicide, shootings that cause injuries, gun intimidation and gun suicides,” said Stromberg. “We do have direct data that if we raise the price of guns in the secondary market, the cheapest guns are the most dangerous guns and those most likely to be used in violence,” she continued. “We don’t know what could happen with those guns but what we do know is the guns will be destroyed and will not cause harm in our community.”

Roanoke City Mayor, Sherman Lea, voicing his support, referred to the program as “community in action.” “If we are going to curb gun violence, if we are going to make a difference, everyone is going to have to be involved.”

Lea was one of approximately 30 supporters who gathered at the conference and praised the initiative’s potential effectiveness. “It’s not just the police department, not just the commonwealth’s attorney but all the citizens must get involved,” he urged.

“Gun violence is the number one priority of the Police Department and it’s a very big problem,” stated Police Chief Sam Roman. “We’re just interested in partnering and making sure a firearm does not get in the hands of a child or someone who should not have it.” Roman assured those donating guns would only have to provide their name and little else.

“We collectively in this community have to press down on individual hearts,” said Brenda Hale, local NAACP president who served as news conference moderator. The NAACP is one of the coalition’s partnering organizations.

“We have to get them to understand that life is valuable and that education is the way up and the way out,” Hale stated emphatically.

Among those who spoke was Rita Joyce who lost her son in 2004 leaving her to step in and help parent four children he left behind.