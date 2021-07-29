Michael Hamlar elected to lead Virginia Morticians Association

RICHMOND, VA — The Virginia Morticians’ Association (VMA), Incorporated has elected Mike Hamlar as the new organization’s president. The experienced funeral director and business leader has succeeded Chavela D. Painter and assumed responsibilities on July 1, 2021.

Painter successfully completed her three-year term and made significant impacts during her tenure under her personal mission, “Connecting and Preparing for the Future”. She works for her historic 88-year-old family firm, O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Newport News, VA.

“I am excited about this opportunity to lead the VMA and continue the magnificent legacy. Since, October 24, 1928, the VMA has established a strong, effective voice for African-American morticians, which has enabled us to sustain our industry and serve the general public with grace,” Hamlar stated.

“Our theme will be, ‘We are First Responders: United to Serve … United for Progress.’ Hamlar said. At the beginning of the pandemic, we couldn’t get PPE for the safety of our staff, colleagues, and community and that has the change,” Hamlar exclaimed.

Hamlar is the third-generational owner and president of the 69-year- old Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. For the last 17 years Hamlar has continued to sustain his family and colleagues’ legacy of renowned morticians, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders. At Hamlar-Curtis he serves as an owner a funeral director, embalmer, pre-need consultant, and board member.

Hamlar received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Communications from Wake Forest University and his Master’s of Business Administration from Liberty University. He currently serves on the Board of Visitors for Virginia Military Institute, where he is leading the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee. Hamlar also serves on the Governor’s Secure Commonwealth Panel for Public Safety and Homeland Security, the Go Virginia Region 2 Council, Christiansburg Institute. Hamlar also has served on the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Board and organizations associated with his alma mater, Wake Forest University, as a member of the Wake Forest University Athletic Council and Deacon Club Board Member. He also partners with his wife to manage Hamlar Enterprises, which focuses on property management and real estate development. Hamlar has received several accolades for his business and community accomplishments, including being listed as the Top 40 Under 40.

The VMA has elected the following executive officers for 2021-2023:

Michael L. Hamlar, Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory – President; Antonio A. Tucker of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home & Cremation – President-Elect; Shenae Cooper-Drummond, Cooper & Humbles Funeral Home – 1st Vice President; Samuel Rhue, Ocean View Funeral Home – 2nd Vice President; Mary E. Johnson Fields, Johnsons Services Funeral and Cremations – General Secretary; and Richard Lambert, Scott’s Funeral Home – Treasurer.

About Virginia Morticians’ Association

The VMA, which has over 125 members and firms represented, was formed by Thomas H. Brown of Petersburg, VA, in 1928. Brown invited black funeral directors from various areas of the state to organize its first meeting in hopes of creating a platform for the directors to share knowledge, network, and build collective power to influence state laws and regulations. Remaining true to the original ideals, the VMA creates ongoing educational opportunities for funeral directors and licensed personnel to maintain their credentials and remain current regarding industry laws and best practices. During the onset of the pandemic the VMA was instrumental in sharing insight with Virginia’s Governor Northam and other state officials to help guide decisions.

The VMA is affiliated with the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association, Incorporated.