High Street’s “Man of the Year” program

The pandemic and graduation delayed recognition of the “Man of the Year for 2021,” but after these delays were finally accomplished. During the morning service on Sunday, June 26, High Street Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Sernus T. Churn Jr. honored Trustee Randolph “Randy” Howard as its “Man of the Year 2021.”

Trustee Howard has been a devoted member of High Street for over 50 years. He is known to be a hardworking man and a man of few words. Trustee Howard has dedicated himself to the church by previously upholding the position of Church Treasurer, a member of the Brotherhood, Trustee Board, and other organizations within the church. The U.S. Army Veteran Trustee can be counted on to complete projects throughout the church, such as lawn care and maintenance of the Anchor of Hope. He exemplifies the motto “Count on Me” in all projects that he is asked to participate in. Trustee Howard is a graduate of St. Paul’s College and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and taught at James River High School for over 34 years. During that time he coached basketball, football, and baseball and after retiring he substituted for Roanoke City Schools.

Trustee Howard believes that after God comes family. He is a devoted husband to Sister Marion Vaughn-Howard; a father to his daughter, Stacie (Maurice) Wright; grandfather to Signe and Maurice Wright and great-grandfather to Lehana Wright. Trustee Howard is a simple man who prides himself in working hard and taking care of his family. While his accomplishments are many he prefers that his work speaks for him.