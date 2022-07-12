R-House project moves to summer

Salem – The Roanoke College community has an annual tradition of collaborating with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to build a house for a family in need. New students join in this act as a part of their orientation to the campus.

R-House gives new students the opportunity and the experience to help create a tangible change in their new community and introduces them to the culture of service that is a core component of the Roanoke College experience. This year marks the first time R-House is being built as part of the summer orientation rather than in August as part of the fall orientation.

On Tuesday, June 21, new Roanoke College students started initial construction on what will be the 17th R-House built by students for a local family. Students work in 90-minute shifts helping with various tasks. Nearly 500 new students will be involved in constructing the house.

The house initially is constructed on a raised platform so the home can be moved to its permanent location after orientation where the student volunteers will continue putting finishing touches on the house until the dedication ceremony, usually held in December.

A tradition since 2005, R-House is more than just a construction project, said Jesse Griffin, the College’s director of The Center for Civic Engagement who has coordinated the work each year since the project’s inception.

The recipient of this year’s R-House is Sirena Perry, an assistant teacher in the Roanoke City Public Schools system and the single mother of a 10-year-old daughter.

Because of the foundation of community service that R-House provides, many Roanoke College alumni have pursued careers with Habitat for Humanity, Griffin said. Brian Clark ‘01 has worked for Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley since 2006 and is the current construction director for R-House and other Habitat projects. Clark said R-House offers a unique opportunity for students to bond with peers from day one while also contributing to the community.

Most importantly, R-House positively changes the future for families in need, and it is their hope that students remember the family they help, both Griffin and Clark said.

“In a general sense, I hope that students recognize that giving and participating in service to others can be fun and exciting,” said Clark. “For all, I hope they recognize that many of us may need help from others in our lives, of varying degrees. Paying it forward, while we are able, has positive impacts on individuals and the whole community.”