by Shawn Nowlin

One can be direct without being antagonistic. Holding yourself to a high standard doesn’t have to come at the expense of belittling others.

Despite representing nearly seven percent of the US population, Black women comprise less than one percent of all executive-level managers at Fortune 500 companies.

Here is a fun fact: the highest-ranking Black executive in Goldman Sach’s wealth management division is a local product.

Born and raised in Roanoke, growing up, Nicole Pullen Ross’ father worked as an accountant in a small manufacturing firm. At William Fleming High, she worked in retail. Legendary Colonel Coach Roland Lovelace was a mentor to Ross. His mantra of “Never make excuses, instead make arrangements” is something that she has never forgotten.

It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that she would follow in her father’s footsteps when she walked across the stage to get her diploma. Her life trajectory changed though after she discovered financial markets and economics at Hampton University. During her undergraduate years, Ross interned at JP Morgan Chase & Co.

She furthered her education at Columbia Business School, graduating with an offer from Goldman. For over a quarter-century, the proud HBCU alum has been an invaluable employee. Today, as head of the Private Wealth Management business for New York, she is responsible for formulating investment strategies, overseeing budgets and managing staff, among many other things.

Every year on International Day of the Girl, the company’s managing directors and female partners share their childhood stories on LinkedIn.

Last year, Ross wrote, “My first job was as a retail associate in my hometown of Roanoke where I took pride in helping shoppers find the ‘perfect’ items. I never dreamed that I would be a partner working at Goldman Sachs in New York City. When I started my career in finance in 1994, I wasn’t sure where it would lead me. We often hear people say ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’ and I didn’t ‘see’ many who looked like me. As I progressed in my career, I gradually began to believe that I would become a partner.”

She continued, “I am grateful for those who created room for me at the table, and I encourage everyone to think about how they can bring others along with them, using our voices and mentoring others. When we all go together, we go further and do better.”

Last year, according to the National Women’s Center, for every dollar made by a White man, a Black woman earned 67 cents. Even if their paychecks don’t reflect it, Black women are the most educated demographic. From experience, Shelby Smith understands the impact of feeling underappreciated can have.

“We are often presented considerable challenges in the workforce. Without having a strategic plan, just acknowledging a problem is pretty useless.

Nicole’s story is one of true inspiration and Colonel Pride,” she said.

A founding member of New York’s Public Prep Charter School Network, Ross is also a trustee of the Brookings Institute. Despite all the memories her career has created, Ross never fails to credit Roanoke for helping to shape her into the strong woman that she is today.