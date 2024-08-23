by Shawn Nowlin

Roughly two in five teenagers, according to the US Department of Labor, graduate from high school with the intentions of pursuing a career in the healthcare industry.

The overwhelming percentage of time when young people have resources and infrastructure to pursue their dreams, they take positive steps toward that direction. At most hospitals in the country, the need for qualified individuals in nursing, radiology, lab work, billing, surgery and respiratory are always in high demand.

The Healthcare Excellence Academy Lab School, or the SWVA Heals Program, recently held its first day of classes at the Virginia Higher Ed Center.

Dante Lee, the director of the program, says dozens of local and area students will receive valuable instructions that will prepare them for a variety of careers that potentially await them in the future.

All courses will be dual enrollment, meaning pupils will receive both high school and college credit. Among those participating in the program are students from Patrick Henry High School.

“One unique feature of the program is the opportunity for students to job shadow in specific areas of interest. Students will spend class time in the field observing and gaining hands-on experience and experiential learning opportunities will be stressed throughout the program,” Lee said in a press release.

Representing the program in the capacity of assistant director, Mike Davidson added, “The students will also have access to clinical skills labs, science labs, simulation labs, computer labs and state-of-the-art equipment.”

When the setting is fun and creative, students tend to absorb what is being taught to them. “Some students do better in non-traditional learning environments. I know because I was one of them. It’s important for young people to know that there is nothing wrong with asking for help. Skills that students learn through this program will bode well for them later in life,” Licensed Practical Nurse Corey Robinson said.

Roanoke College will begin its lab classes on Aug. 28. With Explore@RC, high school students will also have the opportunity to partake in courses that will put them on the path of earning a four-year degree.

“The partnership that this program has developed with hospitals and school divisions shows what a collaborative effort that has been made to ensure the opportunity available for interested students,” said Lee.

Any parent wondering if this opportunity is right for their child is encouraged to visit https://sites.google.com/scsb.org/heals/home for additional information.