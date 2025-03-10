The forthcoming Booker T. Washington Community Empowerment Center located at 40 Douglass Avenue will provide education, resources, and support. As the division continues renovations to prepare the main building for its future as the empowerment center, there is a small annex building on the same property that must be removed due to structural concerns.

The annex building is NOT part of the main school building, but RCPS is using it as an opportunity to gather former students and share their memories of Lucy Addison High School and Booker T. Washington Junior High. If you fit that bill, please attend the symbolic first brick removal event March 14 at 11:30 a.m.!

RCPS will also share some information about the empowerment center project, and Jordan Bell plans to talk about some local history.

RSVP is required; register at: bit.ly/brickremoval.