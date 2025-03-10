by Shawn Nowlin

Judge Onzlee Ware, who died last year at 70 after a cancer diagnosis, enjoyed a long, successful career in politics.

Originally from North Carolina, before graduating from the Law School of North Carolina Central University, he attended North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

When Ware moved to the Roanoke Valley in the 1980s, it didn’t take long before he was making a positive impact in the community.

In addition to being the first Black member of the House of Delegates from Western Virginia, Ware was also the region’s first Black circuit court judge.

An outpouring of support – from political partisans to longtime city residents – flooded social media and was sent to Ware’s family after they lost their loved ones.

Said John Lichtenstein and Tony Anderson, counsel to Judge Ware, at the time, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend, a great father, grandfather, thoughtful and committed Judge of our Circuit Court, and devoted and respected former member of the Virginia House of Delegates.”

When elected officials operate with integrity, they garner tremendous respect in the community that they serve. Those who knew Ware best say that he was dedicated to improving the lives of Roanoke’s citizens.

As the age-old adage goes, “With great power comes great responsibilities.”

It was Ware’s Democratic vote that helped pass former Governor Bob McDonnell’s transportation plan which ultimately restored Amtrak service in the Star City.

Eleven years ago, Ware made history when he became the first African American to serve as Roanoke’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge. Less than a decade later, he was the first African-American appointed by the General Assembly to the Roanoke Circuit Court.

Earlier this month, Roanoke City Council voted to rename the plaza at the entrance to the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center the Onzlee Ware Plaza, “in honor and memory” of the late judge and state delegate.

When the idea was originally proposed, many felt that it was just a matter of time before it happened. A fitting tribute due to its prominence within the downtown infrastructure.

“I want to thank Judge Charles Dorsey and colleagues for working on this and advocating for it. This is not only an indication of their support and appreciation for Judge Ware but an opportunity for us to honor him as well,” Mayor Joe Cobb said.

The plaza, located at 315 Church Ave., is open from 8:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., five days a week.