Hundreds of Roanoke Valley families participate in Project Outside fundraiser

by Shawn Nowlin

Families have been making memories at Roanoke County’s Explore Park since 2014. Known for its Treetop Quest aerial adventure course, the park also offers a brewpub, challenging obstacles, zip-lining and overnight cabins, among many other activities.

Last Saturday the park hosted Adventure Day, an event to support and celebrate outdoor recreation throughout the Roanoke Valley as well as raise funds for Project Outside.

When guests arrived on October 17, they had several activities to choose from. During the Nature Scavenger Hunt some families took advantage of the park’s trails. By strapping a light to their helmet, other families decided to soar through the trees in darkness with night ziplines. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Kids Square Mobile Museum was onsite to educate and stimulate kids’ imaginations. Adventure Day concluded with Twin Creeks Brewpub hosting live music from local band Becki and the Booms Booms.

It was important for Roanoke native Kapri Carter to let her four children experience everything that Adventure Day had to offer.

“They had no idea what was planned for them when they woke up in the morning. All I said was we were going to make a new memory,” Carter said. “We ended up taking dozens of pictures and having an unbelievable time.”

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Marking Assistant Alex North encourages everyone to experience Explore Park at least once.

“It is where adventure begins. Featured are hundreds of acres of rolling hills, pristine woodlands, river frontage and outdoor adventures. People love to soar through the trees at Treetop Quest aerial adventure course featuring zip-lines and challenging obstacles,” he said.

North added, “People also love staying overnight in a cabin, yurt or primitive campsite. Attendees can also enjoy a craft beer or Virginia wine and cider at Twin Creeks Brewpub as well as stop inside the visitor center to browse our gift shop which contains the work of local artisans and parkway memorabilia.”

Five dollars from every Treeptop Quest admission in addition to $5.00 from every camping reservation was donated to Project Outside. When it was all said and done, Adventure Day attracted hundreds of guests and raised over $1,000.

According to its website, “Project Outside creates economic growth by leveraging natural assets to attract investment and talent. Through business attraction, signature outdoor events, strategic partnerships, social offerings and infrastructure investment, Project Outside seeks to establish the Roanoke Region as a place where businesses want to locate and where people want to live.”

For more info about Explore Park log on to roanokecountyparks.com.