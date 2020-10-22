College Friends meet via Zoom

The annual University of Pittsburgh College Girlfriend Weekend scheduled for Portland Oregon this year, was stymied by that dastardly Covid-19! While Cheryl Manning and friends were not able to meet in person, these six ladies, who have been friends for 51 years, were able to meet virtually via Zoom for two hours each day. On day one they did a virtual tour of popular Portland sites and enjoyed wine from Abbey Creek Vineyard, a Black owned Portland winery.

On day-two, Zoom games were played including Quarantine Bingo and LeftCenterRight, with winners receiving donations to their favorite non-profit from each of the other ladies. On day-three, “John of GoofyFaces.com” joined the Zoom meeting and sketched caricatures of each lady while everyone laughed, talked, wined and dined.

Praying that year 2021 will be Covid-free, these girlfriends will meet in Washington, DC to hopefully tour the Biden-Harris White House!