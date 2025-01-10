by Lee Pierre

Ian Childress describes himself as being an intelligent, creative entrepreneur who is also a brother and a son. He is the owner of The NBHD Plug, a streetwear brand based out of Greensboro, NC. There are several connotations for the name “The Neighborhood Plug” currently. However, for those who are not familiar with the title, Ian Childress has a valid reason for the name.

“The name comes from me wanting to change the narrative of the word “plug” and giving it a positive connotation. People tend to think of “the plug” as someone who has something to do with drugs. But really, it’s just anybody who can get you access to something you couldn’t find on your own. Everything is about community; the places I’ve lived and where I grew up – so the neighborhood plug was ideal just because I am the neighborhood plug. I’m bringing new pieces to the people in my community, and I don’t have anything to do with drugs. I don’t have anything to do with any violence.”

Ian stated that he started working on his designs during COVID and that his inspiration came from the lack of seeing people who looked like him in the fashion industry or modeling. Most males were chisel underwear models – nobody with whom he could relate.

His first piece displayed his initial logo on a splash design with a severed hand and it was holding the cell phone in the background. Sales were impressive enough to feed his desire to continue and create more complicated designs.

In middle and high school, he said he was interested in sports since most of his family members played sports however he decided to take a different route.

“After high school, I didn’t go to college. I just wanted to do something that was going to help me get out of my comfort zone and put some money in my pocket as well. I always was interested in clothing and wanted to make clothes and be around them, but I just never had access so once I got the chance to do those things I took advantage of my situation.”

He admits that his first customers were his family. They showed support and encouraged him to continue. His inspiration not only comes from his family but also other Black designers, and even childhood friends.

“I was encouraged to as well by situations I’ve gone through, people I’ve been around, and mainly remembering where I came from and understand that it’s always a better way, it’s always a better tomorrow as long as you choose to make it a good one.”

Ian is from Greensboro but has ties to Roanoke.

“It’s like my second home. My mom and most of my other family members grew up in Roanoke. I’ve lived in the same house for a couple years and I’ve been up and down the streets and met a lot of people on the same street that my mom grew up on. My dad’s family also lives in Roanoke. So just being there makes me feel like back home as well it’s like it’s a breath of fresh air when I leave Greensboro, I feel very connected with the people there.”

Ian said he was not just a visitor to Roanoke; he worked there for eighteen months. Doing so brought a “different perspective to me as well just because it’s not only just me being a visitor anymore I had a home there. I met people and I built connections there.”

Most of his ideas for his pieces are reflections of real things that are happening or things that he’s been through. For instance, the letterman jacket has the skyline of Charlotte, NC, with the statement, ‘Home of the Winners” along with things that are important to him. The star represents the “Star City” for the hometown of his family. The Charlotte skyline is a big deal for him because Greensboro doesn’t have a great skyline, but Charotte is one of the bigger cities of North Carolina.

“I grew up going there for vacation and it was almost like a privilege to be there, so it means a lot to me. Also just making my own statement that I’m going home with ‘The Winners.’ I feel like anywhere I reside or where I am in life, I’ll be the winner, I’ll try to push myself out to be the best I can be making sure that people feel like where I’m from and where I’m coming, they could be winners too. So, everything that I do is just a reflection of where I am. I want to be the motion that never stops.”

Ian said that if he could go back to his earlier years, he would tell the younger Ian to keep going, don’t listen to anyone who dislikes what you’re doing or worry about what’s going on around you. Keep your head on straight, keep working, take your time in school, and continue to just be the guy you are. He would encourage the younger version to not allow anything or anyone to push you off the path that you that you’re on now and more and more things will come for you the more you just stay focused.

The mature Ian has plans, dreams, hopes for ‘The Neighborhood Plug’ and is determined to stay true to what he wants to accomplish.

“My long-term goal is to open a creative space for upcoming artists of any sort whether it’s fashion, art, music, whatever your skill or hobby is, have a place where you can come and work on your craft. and do what you feel is necessary to get you to the next step. My plan is to have mentorships, different types of workshops where people can learn new skills. I also want to fully develop my company with a media team and sales. That way I can take a step back from being the face and just work on getting designs and collections together.”

Anyone interested in seeing his designs, to @the neighborhood plug on Instagram; The Neighborhood Plug clothing on Facebook; website: www.theneighborhoodplug.com and THENBHDPLUG.