by Shawn Nowlin

What do Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem and SZA all have in common? In addition to earning the respect of millions of music fans across the world and amassing countless awards too long to list here, they’ve also worked with Scott Bridgeway, a heavily sought-after Los Angeles producer who was born in Roanoke and named Ruchaun Akers Jr. by his parents.

A producer getting the opportunity to work with any of the aforementioned superstars is equivalent to a young actor getting to star in a movie with Denzel Washington.

On “GNX”, Lamar’s sixth studio album, Bridgeway co-produced three songs – “Peekaboo,” “Squabble Up,” and “Luther.” The latter two hit the Billboard Hot 100 Charts at No. 1 and No. 5, respectively.

As a student at Roanoke’s Westside Elementary, Akers played on the sandlot football team. At nine, he and his mother moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. It was in middle school that he left sports behind to focus on music. Virginia legends Missy Elliott, Pharrell and Timbaland are who Akers’ cites as his biggest influences.

When his stepfather purchased him a portable music production console, known as an MPC, he knew what profession he wanted to work in. Countless hours were spent in his bedroom creating beats and playing with samples on drum machines and computer software.

When asked what his earliest Roanoke memories are, Akers’ replied, “Attending basketball camps with my friends and spending time at my grandmother’s house.”

Despite it being roughly 15 years since Akers lived in Roanoke, he often visits the Star City to spend time with family and catch up with friends. He was last in town for Thanksgiving.

Many of Akers’ former classmates have taken to social media to congratulate him on all his success. “I love that new Kendrick album! When I found out that R.J. was a big part of it, I was just blown away,” Diamond Johnson said. “He’s always been a humble dude, and you root for those individuals. I am excited to see what happens next in this career.”

Since moving to California, Akers has worked with some of music’s top-heavy hitters, including Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.

Bridgeway didn’t become one of the music industry’s most requested producers overnight. On what makes him such a talented creative, music journalist Angel Diaz said, “His attention to detail…he pours his soul into his production work.”

Both of Akers’ parents fostered a love for various music genres when he was growing up. When Sherri Davis, a William Fleming graduate who fancied herself a DJ back in the day, watches halftime of Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, there is a high probability that Lamar will perform songs that her son helped create.