Inspiration on Ice

by S. Rotan Hale

Walk in Jersey Water Ice (JWI) on 11th St. NW and behind the counter you’ll be served by Darren Wiggins–a spirited Atlantic City, NJ native armed with a smile and a vision.

Some may wonder why anyone would open a small eatery on 11th St. NW, considering how even large establishments big and small, nationwide are struggling to survive with record numbers of them closing as a result of these strangely unfortunate times that we’re living in.

However, Wiggins is embodied with an almost supernatural determination to build his brand and engage in whatever it takes to uplift the people of his community.

He came to Roanoke in 2009 and started JWI in 2018 operating out of a modified van serving what he saw was a need to offer his product–a lite flavorful icy delight – to the neighborhood’s inhabitants, young and old.

“I took a van, cut a window out of it, put an ice cream horn underneath my hood, put signs on it and started going to people that couldn’t get to what I had to offer,” he said with a passion that’s clearly infectious.

As a northwest resident himself, he chose to set up in the area (11th St.) and began his journey with mobile unit in the parking lot just outside his present location and said it was where he got his greatest support.

“The idea was to “start from home and ultimately spread on out,” he quipped.

“You’d be surprised at how many neighborhoods I ride through and kids would be just sitting on the porch–seven, eight of them in 90˚ weather and maybe their parents just don’t have the time, the resources or see the importance of treating them to such a basic and inexpensive delight,” he added.

Most evident is Wiggins’ understanding of the value of positive reinforcement and how something as simple as an ice cream cone or a cup of colorful flavored ice can be thrilling to a child. Such seemingly insignificant acts can–and actually do–build on those properties that potentially promote a balanced foundation regarding parent and child relationships. He knows it’s the little things on which the big things are built.

Wiggins not only understands this but has consigned his consciousness to it as well and most intently, built his business on it.

His sensitivity to what many may see as trivial or mundane is quite remarkable.

Another part of his story is his obsession with building community and connections by empowering the people to lift their consciousness. Anyone allowing themselves a moment to engage this brother in conversation quickly learns that he is absolutely positively energized and pumped up on making a difference in the community.

His approach is energized and lodged in a clear understanding of his vision to uplift the youth and strengthen citizen interaction.

Wiggins is not alone in his efforts as he has custody of “Diamond,” his 10 year-old daughter who sticks by his side.

“Whatever condition we leave this world in we leave our loved ones behind to live in it, so to just make sure you’re good, is not enough,” he said. “I want to take some of the older kids in the neighborhood and make their first job to be at JWI using our motto ‘Let Us Grow with You.”’

Wiggins was a manager at Subways (sandwich shops) all the while he dreamed of owning his own shop. After 10 years with the franchise, finally his dream has been realized!

Of the things he’s planning is a campaign he calls “Mother Mondays and Father Fridays” when he’ll offer various specials from his menu. In addition to his main product– an array of flavored crushed ice – he offers ice cream, milk shakes and a line-up of classic hoagies as turkey & cheese melt, French onion roast beef, and of course a Jersey Italian hoagie and others.

Wiggins says JWI is just the beginning and explains himself as being here in the city to grow, help a lot of other people grow and to meet people to help him grow.”

So, if you happen to be in the neighborhood, drop in Jersey Water Ice for something lite and tasty and a refreshing dose of inspiration.