Sheriff Tim Allen retires after 34 years

After 34 years of dedicated and loyal professional law enforcement service to the Roanoke Community, Sheriff Timothy A. Allen is setting his sights on a well-deserved retirement from the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office on January 31, 2021 to pursue spending more time with family, traveling, golfing and enjoying life.

Sheriff Allen started his career with the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office in March of 1987 as a Deputy Sheriff. Throughout his career at both the Sheriff’s Office and Western Virginia Regional Jail, he earned and held the titles of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, Major and Sheriff.

Allen was the first African American male to lead the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office in its 48-year history. He was knowledgeable in many aspects surrounding law enforcement as he was General Instructor, a Firearms Instructor, DARE and School Resource Officer and an FBI Crisis Negotiator.

After being re-elected as Sheriff in 2017 he initiated the process of opening the Roanoke City Jail’s first Mental Health Unit to aide in the mental health and addiction issues that plaque our country’s jails. He was truly dedicated to the wellbeing of the inmate population.

Sheriff Allen is a lifelong resident of Roanoke, born and raised in Roanoke City and is one of three children of Thomas and Weldon Allen. He is happily married to Myra Allen and is the proud father of Morgan and Timothy, Jr., who all reside in Northwest Roanoke.

Additionally Allen is an active member of Kingdom Life Ministries International where he serves as an elder, usher and leader of the men’s group and Board of Trustees. He is also very active in the community where he serves on numerous boards and committees.

The entire department, as well as community, have benefited from Allen’s service to the city. His leadership and passion for law enforcement and corrections is beyond evident. Considering the smooth functioning of the department, it is obvious that he has made it a priority to give his time and experience to create a working environment that is professional and well informed.

Sheriff Allen will be deeply missed and his legacy and knowledge will be long lasting at the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and throughout the city. He will always be remembered as a reliable and loyal individual dedicated to his position and community.

Currently, due to COVID-19, there will be no professional celebration of Sheriff’s Allen’s retirement. However, please join us in wishing him all the best in his future endeavors. Congratulations, Sheriff Allen, with deep appreciation on your well deserved retirement!