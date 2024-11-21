by Shawn Nowlin

Leading up to the Nov. 5 Roanoke mayoral race, people knew that it was going to be competitive. Few anticipated it becoming one of the most competitive races in Roanoke history though. It took more than a week after Election Day, but once every absentee and provisional ballot was counted, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb emerged as the victor.

Defeating Republican Dave Bowers, a former Roanoke mayor, and Independent Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, a longtime councilmember, was no easy feat.

On election night, Bowers held a narrow lead. According to the final count by the city registrar’s office, less than 60 votes – 15,221 to 15,162 – separated Cobb and Bowers. Moon-Reynolds’ third-place effort garnered approximately 10,270 votes.

Due to the margin of difference being within the 0.5 percent range, Bowers has the right to request a free recount.

“The Roanoke mayoral situation reminds me of that famous Shakespearean quote from ’Hamlet’ that ’Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.’ The saying implies that something is amiss, absurd, inexplicable or wrong,” Bowers said in a released statement. “Election Day should be Election Day! The current process, taking a week to figure out, does nothing but instill suspicion and doubt among voters in the integrity and surety of our elections.”

He added, “I will consult with my legal team of Mel Williams, Aaron Houchens and Charlie Nave before making any other comment.”

More than a political race, Cobbs’ campaign was a true moment. The first LBGTQ+ mayor to lead Roanoke, the Kansas native understands that his victory is a product of so many people.

“This small margin of victory proves that in an election every single vote matters, and every single valid vote must be counted. Thank you to everyone who has extended your encouragement and support during this election season and process. I am grateful for each of you,” he said.

Cobbs’ victory brought tears to the eyes of Cleo Mercury, a longtime member of the LBGTQ+ community. “Even when things looked bleak on Election Day, I never doubted that my fellow Roanoke residents would ultimately make the right decision. Representation matters and to have one of our own as the face of our beautiful city is a feeling that I can’t put into words. Cobb will continue the effective track record that Mayor Sherman Lea started,” they said.

At his Election Night Watch Party at Five Points Music Sanctuary, Cobb encouraged his supporters to trust the process. “The results are too close for my liking, but I feel like the momentum is on our side. We should know the outcome soon,” he said to all in attendance.

As of press time, Bowers has yet to concede.